Is Ember Roloff following in her aunt Tori’s footsteps? The sweetest picture of Bode was taken by the tyke. Continue reading to learn more about their adorable siblings.

Audrey Roloff Expecting Baby in the Next Month

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s little family of four is about to get a fifth! The Little People, Big WorldIn just a few weeks, alums will be expecting baby number 3. In July, the couple announced their pregnancy via social media. Audrey was already three months into her third trimester.

Isabel Roloff, Isabel Roloff’s sister-in-law, is also expecting. Isabel will welcome her and Jacob’s first child in December. Audrey and Isabel showed off their growing baby bumps in a cute snap at Amy Roloff’s wedding.

Daughter Ember Killed It as Flower Girl in Amy Roloff’s Wedding

Speaking of Amy’s wedding, Ember Roloff played an important role in the ceremony. Jackson Roloff, Ember’s cousin, was the ring bearer. Ember’s little brother Bode and Jackson’s little sister Lilah were too young to take part in the ceremony. Lilah enjoyed the reception.

Audrey Roloff doesn’t know if Ember and Bode will get a little sister or a little brother. She and Jeremy are waiting for the baby’s birth to find out if they are having a boy or a girl. Audrey keeps her followers on social media up to date about the progress of her pregnancy. Check out this 30-week-old photo of her baby bump:

Ember Roloff takes the Sweetest Picture of Bode

It seems Ember picked up some photography skills from Jackson’s mom Tori during the family gathering. Fans know that Tori owns her own photography company. She was the unofficial photographer at Amy Roloff’s wedding, snapping candid photos of the family.

Tori’s skills may have rubbed off on Ember. Audrey uploaded a picture to her. Instagram stories Ember shared about Bode. In the adorable snapshot, Ember’s little brother sports brown pants and crocs. His shirt reads, “If u smile, I smile.”He smiles! This little guy has the most adorable smile.

Audrey always gave credit where credit was due. Audrey wrote the following: “Photo credit: Ember.”