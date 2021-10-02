Husband’s priceless reaction to his wife’s pregnancy reveal leaves people in hysterics

A MUM has shared her partner’s hilarious reaction to her pregnancy announcement.

Emily, a mother-of-four, also known as Maverickmother via TikTok shared a video on the platform showing the moment she revealed her pregnancy news to her husband. His reaction is amazing.

2 The husband of a mum revealed his surprise reaction to her pregnancy Credit: tiktok

2 After a shock reaction, the husband was full of love after that initial shock. Credit: tiktok

“When you thought your fourth child was your LAST,”Emily wrote.

Emily puts a positive pregnancy test under a book and calls her husband to come into the room.

“Look under that book,”She said.

Her husband comes over, lifts the book and then says, “Oh no”When he realizes what it really is.

“Genuine?”As he is looking around for the hidden camera, he wonders if it’s there.

“That’s what we need right now,”As Emily struggles to keep her laughter in check, he tells her.

“Where we gonna put it?”He asks then: “Whose is it?”

To a still-laughing Emily he says, “Come here. I love you with all my heart”The pair can also be heard kissing.

The clip has been viewed nearly 1.6million times and has attracted over 1600 comments via TikTok.

“‘Where we gonna put it?’ is a question he should have asked before he started, isn’t it?”One person spoke up.

There is another, “I love this because of the real, honest, shocked reaction with the depth of love still there.”

A few people wondered if he actually asked who the baby was. Emily later said it was a private joke.

“We were told it would be impossible to get pregnant following his testicular cancer,”She spoke. “He’s just cracking jokes.”

This story originally appeared on KidspotThis article has been republished with permission.