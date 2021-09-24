Husband compliments his wife’s pretty ‘dress design’ before putting his foot in it

Being in a relationship for a while might mean your partner does not compliment you as much anymore.

When we get complimented on our outfits, it can boost our confidence.

However, we are often surprised when they point out something we didn’t know.

A husband tried to compliment his wife’s patterned dress by putting his foot in it.

The dress’s decoration was not intended to be there, he quickly discovered.

A woman is seen in a black and simple white dress, with an abstract white line running diagonally across.







(Image: facebook.com/OneLegSleeper)



On first look, the line seems to be nothing but a design feature.

But, Facebook users and the Dad are still puzzled by the true origins.

The man captioned the post in which he revealed: “I complimented my wife on the design on the back of her dress not realising it was our son’s vomit.”

Hilariously, the mum had been walking around none the wiser with the child’s spew across her back.

Other parents were quick to comment on the post and shared similar stories.

One person commented: “Been there.”

Another user, presumably an expectant mum, asked: “Is this going to be our lives?”

A third person joked: “Guess it was a sick design…”

And someone else noted: “Thought it was a strap on her bag.”

