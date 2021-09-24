Gorillas put on live oral sex show in front of kids at zoo – leaving parents horrified

A pair of sex-mad gorillas left zoo visitors stunned when they started performing oral sex in front of a group of young children.

A father who took his children to Bronx Zoo in New York City witnessed the raunchy scene yesterday (September 23).

“I was shocked and had no idea that was a ‘natural’ act,” New York Post was informed by him.

The short clip shows two primates getting close to each other for what appears to be a cuddle.

“Aww,” Behind the camera, you can hear the father saying something.

The following act shocks all the adults who are taking pictures and videos with their children.

“Oh no! Oh my God!” the cameraman exclaims in disbelief, before telling his child: “Don’t look!”

The boys and girls giggle as they notice their parents covering their faces.

New York Post heard from one parent that he was with his four-year-old daughter, and her niece.







“My wife had to stay out of the exhibit with my sleeping son, so I wanted to capture a lot of video. Then this magic happened.”

The clip was shared to Twitter where viewers made fun of it.

“Anytime, any place, I don’t care who’s around,” One person wrote with a laugh to heart emoji.







Another commented: “Do as they do on the Discovery Channel.”

“I love how they do it when there are kids around,” a third said.

Others claimed that the gorillas didn’t have any place to be intimate while they were locked in a glass enclosure.

“You put them behind glass with no privacy, then don’t be shocked they’re living their own way!” One added.