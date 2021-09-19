Hungry mink sinks teeth into heron’s neck — but the bird fights back

By Brandon Pitt
In
A HUNGRY mink sinks its teeth into a heron’s neck — as the bird desperately tries to fight back.

The tiny predator, related to weasels and ferrets, leapt onto the bird’s back as the waterfowl was fishing in canal reeds.

The mink sinks its teeth into a heron’s neck — as the bird desperately tries to fight back

The mink sinks its teeth into a heron’s neck — as the bird desperately tries to fight backCredit: Kennedy News/Phil Burt
The pair fought in the water as the mink hung on to the heron's neck

The pair fought in the water as the mink hung on to the heron’s neckCredit: Kennedy News/Phil Burt
The heron eventually managed to throw off the razor-toothed mink after a vicious struggle

The heron eventually managed to throw off the razor-toothed mink after a vicious struggleCredit: Kennedy News/Phil Burt

Despite being dwarfed by its prey, the razor-toothed carnivore, which can be up to 15 inches long, leapt onto its back.

After much struggle at Tiddenfoot Woodside Park in Beds, the heron was able to free itself from the razor-toothed Mink.

Phil Bur, an amateur photographer captured the moment.

Phil Bur, 56, was looking for wildlife to photograph and witnessed the drama unfold.

He said: “We noticed a heron that flew outside of the towpath to the other side into the reeds and we both thought ‘Ah that would be good if it starts to look for fish’.”

They started taking snaps of the bird, which can stand as high as five feet, when suddenly the fight started.

Minks are an invasive non-native species that entered the UK’s wildlife after being both deliberately released and escaping fur farms in the 1950s.

The mink swims off after the failed attack

The mink swims off after the failed attackCredit: Kennedy News/Phil Burt
