HoYeon Jung Might Come Back As A Twin

After Squid GameIt was the unexpected Netflix success story that shocked streaming viewers in 2021. The burning question is: Will there be a second series?

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet at Saturday’s PGA Awards ceremony, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said there is nothing to see just yet, but he is working hard on ideas for the next season of the South Korean killer survival drama.

“There will be more great games, that’s all I can say.” Hwang said. “I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.”

Will there be flashbacks. Will Season 1 characters be gone forever? Are we likely to see some cast members returning?

“No, because most of them are dead,”Hwang said it with a smile. “I’ll try something to bring them back to Season 2.”

He was seated beside me on the red carpet for HoYeon Jung who plays Kang Sae–byeok Squid Game’He said that Season 1 was his favorite season. “Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see.”

HoYeon laughed, and said: “I could change my hair color. Let’s do a little like plastic surgery.”

Asked whether he had been surprised by the show’s runaway success, Hwang said: “Yeah in a way because who can expect this kind of success. I tried hard to make a successful show, but I never expected this much success. It’s a surprise.”

The show won three SAG Awards in this year’s season. It has also been the most-watched Netflix original since its September 17th release.