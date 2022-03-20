Ariana Grande Gifts Kim Kardashian, Ex Pete Davidson’s GF, a Present

Ariana—who tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez in 2021—also made an appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2019 after Kris Jenner had a cameo in her star-studded “Thank U, Next”music video. The famous line appears in the hit song, “and for Pete I’m so thankful.”

In another lyrical coincidence, eagle-eyed fans uncovered an Instagram photo from 2018 that Kim shared a photo of herselfWith the caption “Universe must have my back,”Ariana’s song lyrics. “Pete Davidson.”

After going Instagram official with Pete earlier this month, Kim spoke about their romance for the first time on Ellen DeGeneres Show, confirming that the comedian has multiple tattoos dedicated to her and thinks the two of them are “so cute.”