How will Naomi Campbell replace Harry and Meghan?

Naomi Campbell, who was born in South London to a Jamaica-born mother, made it no secret that she feels absolutely honored to have been given the role, seeing how she has long worked with charities and organizations in many parts of Africa and the commonwealth. “I always grew up hearing about the Commonwealth and never thought I would ever be anything to do with the Commonwealth, but I know how proud my grandmother and my great aunts and uncles were of being part of the Commonwealth, being a Jamaican,” Campbell said in a speech at the Hotel Cafe Royal in London, according to People. She also called the role a “privilege.”

Naomi’s words and tone certainly differ from what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to say about the British Commonwealth back in July 2020, when the couple criticized its colonial past. “There is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past,” Harry said in a Zoom call at the time, according to The Guardian. Meghan agreed, continuing, “We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships.” This, of course, has prompted some royal watchers to wonder whether Meghan felt this way while wearing her veil on her wedding day or only after she was stripped from her role.