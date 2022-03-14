How to Watch Spider-Man Go Home: Is It Streaming or Offline?

After much anticipation, speculation and much speculation, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”December finally saw the release of the movie, and the stars graced the red carpet in West Hollywood on Monday night. “No Way Home” marks Tom Holland’s second standalone Spider-Man film release after 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,”The sequel made it a worldwide box office success, grossing more than $1.8 billion.

Since the film’s release, many may be wondering exactly how to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home”At home. We’ve got all the details below.

When did it? “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Premiere?

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”Filmed exclusively in theaters, Dec. 17.

Is it? “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Streaming?

No, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is not available on any streaming service — including Disney+.

Disney+ normally has Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but this is not the case with the “Spider-Man”Sony Pictures distributes the movies while Marvel Studios only produces the films. In short, Disney doesn’t own the “Spider-Man”They are not available for streaming and movies. Sony has the Spider-Man license (and “loans”For films such as “Disney,” he went to Disney. “Avengers: Infinity War”), so it’s up to Sony as to when, where and how these “Spider-Man” films are released — including “No Way Home.”

When is it? “Spider-Man: No Way Home”Digital?

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”Digital will be available to rent and purchase beginning March 15. The film was originally scheduled for release on March 22nd, but Sony Pictures Home Entertainment changed the date.

When is it? “Spider-Man: No Way Home”Blu-ray, What Bonus Features Are Included?

The film will be released on 4K UHD Blu-ray, DVD and DVD on April 12. It will also contain the following bonus features.

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™, AND DIGITAL

Bloopers & Gag Reel

Alternative Reality Easter Eggs

7 Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes Action choreography in the Multiverse Multiverse of Miscreants Amazing Spider-Journey with Tom Holland Realities Meet, Spiders Unite

2 Special Panels The Sinister Summit – Villains Panel: Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx sit down for a roundtable discussion of their sinister characters. A Meeting of the Spiders – Heroes Panel: The Heroic Spider heroes sit down for a roundtable discussion on Peter, Stunts, and skintight suits.

Three Stories from The Daily Bugle Spider-Menace Strikes Again

2 Stunt Scenes Previsualization

DVD

2 Behind the Scenes Featurettes Amazing Spider-Journey with Tom Holland



What is it? “Spider-Man: No Way Home” About?

In “No Way Home,” Peter Parker enlists the help of his best friend Ned Leeds and his girlfriend MJ when he’s outed to the world as Spider-Man. Following in the steps of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “No Way Home”When the world discovers who is wearing the Spidey suit, and mask, everything picks up exactly where it left off. Realizing that his identity has been revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help, which involves some complicated magic intended to undo the revelation of Peter Parker’s alternate identity. When a spell goes horribly wrong, evil villains from other realms creep back into the current Spider-Man universe forcing Peter to face them as the Spider-Man. “Sinister Six.”

Who Are You in the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Cast?

“No Way Home” marks Tom Holland’s third standalone appearance as Peter Parker after “Spider-Man: Homecoming”And “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Zendaya play’s Holland’s counterpart MJ — or Mary Jane — the love interest who eventually does become his girlfriend.

Marisa Tomei portrays Aunt May. Benedict Cumberbatch reprises the role of Doctor Strange in MCU. Jon Favreau plays the assistant role as Happy Hogan. J.K. Simmons plays the role of J. Jonah Jameson (Editor in Chief, The Daily Bugle) and is not a huge Spider-Man fan.

The film’s cast also features familiar faces from other “Spider-Man” franchises, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from “Spider-Man,” Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from “Spider-Man 2” and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Magiuire and others are also mentioned.

How many other? “Spider-Man”Are Movies Possible?

“No Way Home”Tom Holland’s third trilogy will be complete, but Tom Holland may add to it. “Spider-Man”Amy Pascal, a Sony-based producer, said that Holland films are currently in development. Pascal said to Fandango that her company thinks of “No Way Home” as the completion to Holland’s first trilogy, and that the next phase looks like another trilogy.

Before Holland’s era of Spider-Man, actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield wore the Spidey mantle. When Garfield became the first filmic Spider-Man, Maguire set the stage for Garfield and Holland. Sam Raimi directed Maguire’s trilogy — “Spider-Man” (2002), “Spider-Man 2”(2004) “Spider-Man 3” (2007) — which also starred Kirsten Dunst as MJ, Alfred Molina as Dr. Ock, Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn, or the Green Goblin and James Franco as Harry Osborn (son of the Green Goblin). Supporting actors for Raimi’s original set of films include Rosemary Harris as Aunt May Parker, Cliff Robertson as Ben Parker and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. Characters introduced in this first tri-part Spider-Man installment — who later connect to other veins of the MCU as well as remakes of Spider-Man’s story, include Gwen Stacy, who is played by Bryce Dallas Howard, Flint Marko aka Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Eddie Brock, or Venom, portrayed by Topher Grace.

In Garfield’s two reboot films as Spider-Man — directed by Marc Webb — Emma Stone takes on the role of Gwen Stacy. Sally Field plays the Aunt May to Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben. Garfield has to face villains like the Lizard, Rhys Ifans. “The Amazing Spider-Man”(2012) and Electro and Hobgoblin “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014).

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018) — an animated spinoff that dove deeper into Spider-Man’s many comic book origins like Spider Ham, Spider-Man Noir, etc. — stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, who inherits the mantle from Jake Johnson’s aged and out-of-shape Peter B. Parker. Other voices lent to this film include Mahershala Ali as Morales’ Uncle Aaron, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider Ham, Zoë Kravitz as Mary Jane, Kathryn Hahn as Doc Ock, Chris Pine as Peter Parker and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May. The Spider-Verse 2 sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One”2022 and new voices have joined the project. Oscar Isaac and Issa Rare.

Are You the Other? “Spider-Man”Are Movies Streaming Available?

Like with Holland’s latest interpretation of the web-slinger, the rights to the previous “Spider-Man”It can also be hard to decode films. Every film has a unique combination available to rent or buy on TBS, TNT and FuboTV.

Here are the streams for every day “Spider-Man” film: