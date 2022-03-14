Nicolas Cage: ‘Unbearable weight of Massive Talent.’

AUSTIN, Texas – Lily SheenA serious case of first-day anxiety developed after the “” set of “The Inexplicable Weight of Massive Talent.”

In the comedy action movie (in theatres April 22). Nicolas Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself in need of work and money. He partners with the CIA to eliminate a Spanish criminal family. Sheen, 23, plays Addy Cage’s teenage daughter. She’s fed up with her father being a scene stealer even when it’s not on-screen.

On her first day, she needed to chuck a knife to Cage in a pivotal scene.

“I’m not sporty,”She said it Sunday, one day after. The South by Southwest festival was the premiere of the film.Cage was hailed by a large crowd. “I was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to throw this,’ and I was bugging out, like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m going to ruin this movie on the first (day). I’m not going to be able to throw it.'”

Sheen decided to turn to Cage, whom she claims stayed on set when he wasn’t filming. “He has a real dad energy,”She said. “So it was nice to be able to be like, ‘Help me. How do I throw this?'”

They finally got the scene.

“What you can see in the movie is probably the 60th try we have,”She laughed.

Cage felt also fatherly towards Sheen, a Londoner.

“I genuinely had really in-depth conversations, mutual interests about movies, about books, about life,” Cage said at the Paramount Theatre. “She has these big eyes, and I started having paternal feelings just working with her. I think that comes through.”

Sheen, the real life daughter of actors Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen, has a few previous acting credits of her own, as a young child: “Underworld: Evolution” (2006), “Click”(2006) “Everybody’s Fine” (2009). All of them star Beckinsale, but Sheen says she auditioned for the roles.

SheenShe shares her dream acting career, what her parents thought of her ambitions, as well as the advice she was given by them. (This interview was edited for clarity and length.

Question: Where was your mom? “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” premiere. What was it like to share that moment with her, and what was her reaction?

Lily Sheen It was amazing. It truly is. It was what I wanted for her to see. I wanted her to have an opinion about it. I am just glad that she was able to share in the experience. She was crazy. We all screamed.

Q: What career goals do you have?

Sheen: I love acting. I’d love to write something as well. Although I have been writing for some time, I consider acting my primary focus. It’s very cathartic. It has been a great movie and very therapeutic. It’s nice to be in a position to see and feel the emotions of this movie. “Oh, this is how my life could have gone if my parents weren’t amazing.”

Q: When did it dawn on you that you wanted to be an actor?

Sheen: We did “High School Musical” (in a theater group) and I was Ms. Darbus, the old woman. But I had the wig, and the outfit, and I remember there was a night when I was on stage and I was supposed to be scolding Troy or something, I got chills. I thought, “I feel like she and it’s all the look and everything.” I’m a nine-year-old playing a 50 year-old woman. It was incredible. It is transformative, and that’s what I really liked about it.

Q: What career would it be like to imitate?

Sheen: Laura Dern has the most impressive career to me. David Lynch, who directed Laura Dern in Insight, is a great director. “Twin Peaks”). Although I doubt I will ever be Lynch, Lynch has a wonderful career and is a great actress.

Q: How did your parents support or discourage your ambition to be an actor?

Sheen:It was not ideal, but I am sure. I am sure they would have wanted me to go to medical school, but they are so supportive. They would have supported me in any way. And they have no leg to stand on.

Q: Were they able to give you any acting or career tips?

Sheen: No, they’ve really let me figure it out on my own, which I’m really grateful for because I do feel like I’m my own actor and my own person from being able to learn through failing. Because I am stubborn, I can be like “I don’t need help. I’m fine.”

Q: Your mom has shared your comedic text exchanges to Instagram. Is humor a big part of your relationship?

Sheen:Massive. And what’s great about my family? We’re not very serious. There’s always been ribbing and roasting each other, and roasting ourselves. It’s definitely made me a bit hard-skinned. I can handle anything. It’s fun. My mum is a big fan of pranks. She enjoys pranking people. People will always say, “You guys are so funny. You should have a reality show.”

Q: Is that possible?

Sheen: Hell, no! (laughs) Absolutely not.