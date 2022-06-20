How to Watch Jurassic World Dominion Online: When Is It Streaming?

The “Jurassic World” comes to some kind of conclusion in “Jurassic World Dominion,” the latest film in the “Jurassic Park” franchise and the second sequel in the semi-rebooted “Jurassic World” series of films.

The franchise’s first film, “Jurassic Park,” was released in 1993 and was directed by Steven Spielberg. A massive box office hit at the time, the film spawned a franchise that includes sequels “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” (1997) and “Jurassic Park III” (2001) and the reboot/sequel “Jurassic World” (2015) and its follow-up “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018).

Director Colin Trevorrow returns to the director’s chair for “Dominion,” which completes the story he began with “Jurassic World.” Find out everything you need to know about where and how to watch “Jurassic World Dominion” below.

Is “Jurassic World Dominion” in Theaters or Streaming?

“Jurassic World Dominion” opened exclusively in theaters Friday, June 10, so the only way to see it right now is in a movie theater.

When Will “Jurassic World: Dominion” Be Streaming?

Although no official date has been given regarding “Dominion’s” streaming date, the film is a Universal Pictures release and will almost certainly be streaming on Peacock after a 45-day window of theatrical exclusivity.

That means you can probably expect “Jurassic World Dominion” to be streaming on Peacock around July 25. Peacock will be the film’s exclusive streaming home.

Who Is in the “Jurassic World: Dominion” Cast?

From the “Jurassic World” franchise, Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, and Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood all will be coming back.

That’s in addition to “Jurassic Park” favorites Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm who will be crossing over into the “World” franchise.

The cast also includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu (who already appeared in both franchises), Justice Smith as Franklin Webb and Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez from “Fallen Kingdom” and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè from “Jurassic World”. Newcomers this time around include DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott as Dodgson in a piece of recasting from the first “Jurassic Park.”

What Is “Jurassic World: Dominion” About?

After the destruction of Isla Nublar in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” humans and dinosaurs are learning how to live amongst each other in “Dominion,” and this fragile new era of cohabitation between humans and dinosaurs will reshape their futures moving forward.

Watch the “Jurassic World Dominion” Trailer