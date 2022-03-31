How to livestream or watch, performers lineup, nominees

This year’s Grammy AwardsWill spotlight A new location – Las Vegas – and an inching toward normalcy as it again unfolds in front of a live audience after a 2021 hybrid edition.

Sunday’s 64th Annual Show Postponement effective January following a spike in omicron COVID-19 cases, marks the first time the ceremony has taken place anywhere other than Los Angeles or New York since a 1973 Nashville edition.

Along with the usual starry lineup of performers – BTS, newly minted Oscar winner Billie Eilish and Carrie Underwood among them – the 2022 GrammysYou might also be able to witness the history of several performers.

Taylor Swift could be the next artistto be named album of yearFour times (with “Evermore”), and BTS has the potentialEilish would be the first K-pop group ever to win a Grammy. And Eilish would be the first person to take home record of the year three times in succession – and the first female to do so – if “Happier Than Ever”The category wins.

We understand that you may have questions. Here are the Grammys’ top nominees and performance lineup.

What time are the Grammy Awards?

Sunday’s show will air live on CBS, Paramount+ and at 8 EDT/5 PDT. The Grammys’ 2022 home, MGM Grand Garden Arena, is the substitute location because of difficulties rescheduling at LA’s Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center), the show’s usual home. Since 2009, Latin Grammys have been hosted at the Vegas venue.

Grammy performersAfter tangling and collaborating with Trevor Noah, Instagram, Ye was barred from performing at Grammy Awards.

How do I livestream or watch the Grammys?

The CBS show airs live on Paramount+. It can also be streamed on demand and streamed on Paramount+. Accessible via CBS.com or the CBS app (with a subscription to cable), the show is also available on CBS.

Fans can tune into the premiere ceremony – when about 70 of the 86 awards are distributed – starting at 3:30 EDT/12:30 PDT at grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. LeVar Burton will host festivities, and Jimmie Allen (Ledisi), Mon Laferte, Allison Russell, and Ledisi are confirmed performers.

What is the best way to watch the red carpet?

Arrivals will be streamed online grammy.comE! It begins its red carpet coverage at 4:00 EDT/1 PDT “Live From the Red Carpet”Start at 6 EDT/3 PM ET

Who will perform live at the Grammys this year?

Jon Batiste, Eilish, Underwood, J Balvin, Silk Sonic, John Legend, BTS, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R. Lil Nas X Olivia RodrigoThe names that will be performing are: Chris Stapleton; Jack Harlow; Brothers Osborne; Leslie Odom Jr.; Cynthia Erivo. Before, the Foo Fighters were announced as performers. The unexpected death of Taylor Hawkins, drummer; neither the Recording Academy nor the band’s representative has responded to USA TODAY’s queries about whether they’ll appear on the show. Producers stated VarietyThey’re currently working on a way for Hawkins to be honored during the ceremony.

Which Grammy nominees have the greatest record?

Batiste is this year’s leaderWith 11 nominations from multiple genres. The jazz/R&B veteran, best known as the bandleader on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” is followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat, all of whom scored eight nods.

Eilish ties pop newcomer Rodrigo with seven nominations each. The Grammy-gobbling Eilish also landed in top categories including album, song and record of the year for her sophomore effort “Happier Than Ever” and its title anthem. Rodrigo is a standout in all four major categories: album, (“Sour”(“Drivers License”) and best new artist.

Two new categories are being introduced this year: best global music performance and best música urbana album.

Which muSicians got snubbed?

Miley Cyrus’ valentine to the ‘80s, “Plastic Hearts,” boasted cameos from Steve Nicks, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and current pop whiz Dua Lipa. But despite a best pop vocal album Grammy nomination in 2015 for “Bangerz” (she lost to Sam Smith’s “In the Lonely Hour”), her seventh studio album received zero recognition.

Machine Gun KellyGrammy love also went unrecognized for his fifth studio record. “Tickets to My Downfall,”He was a pop-punkster who spawned rock hits. “Bloody Valentine”And “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

BTS can, however, make history by becoming the first K-pop group ever to win a Grammy. But they only have one chance. “Butter”A lone nomination was received for the best pop duo/group performance.

Who will host the Grammys this year?

Trevor Noah returns for an encore stint, though he’ll have a more traditional show to steer compared to last year’s 2021 hybrid event at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning host “The Daily Show” proved himself a breezy emcee last year, bopping between the nominees outside and the performers inside.

Noah will still have an award show set up as his playground, even though the scene may be different.

Given Noah’s Kanye West’s social media disputeViewers should be able to hear any sarcastic commentary.