The Pup Who narrowly escaped Death in the LA River during a grueling ordeal Broadcast on Live TV

A German Shepherd mix named Scooby is safe and sound after being stranded in the Los Angeles river for nearly two hours on Monday.

Angela Buono was relieved that the dog had survived such a difficult ordeal and spoke with Inside Edition.

“It was scary, cause in my mind I was like, is this gonna be it for him?” Buono said.

Viewers were glued to the pup’s life-and-death drama that unfolded on live TV, after he ran into the normally dry river bed. Rainstorms had transformed it into a swift-moving river on this day.

Buono says she didn’t hesitate before jumping in the river. However, the current was strong enough to sweep her away. Scooby caught up to her, but she was then at risk of drowning.

They drifted together for about 30 minutes before rescuers were capable of saving her.

“I saw the guy coming from the helicopter, and he informed me that I had to release him. He assured me — I kept asking if he was going to go back for the dog. I saw him get swept away, and it was probably one of the scariest things ever,” Buono said.

A brave Samaritan tried to save Scooby but Scooby got scared and bit him. Firefighters were able to rescue the man.

Scooby was also close to another firefighter, but Scooby managed to escape.

Finally, nine miles away from where Scooby had been swept away, a quick water rescue team was able to wrap a rope around Scooby’s exhausted body and bring him home.

Buono says Scooby is a rescue dog and can sometimes get anxious.

Scooby saw his amazing rescue live on TV, and Buono expressed her gratitude for all who helped to save her dog.

Fire officials claim that media coverage of the rescue is an opportunity to remind good-intentioned rescuers, not to rush into the water in an attempt to save the day.