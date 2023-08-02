How to get a Barbie: Ryan Gosling’s “Kenergy”

The evangelization by Ryan Gosling of Kenergy during the lead-up to “Barbie” was confusing for many, but after watching the film it becomes obvious. It’s about men acting like women would in a patriarchal system. You must serve your partner, without ever questioning their actions. You need to look your best in order to be a good arm candy for them. This means you have to give up your self-esteem in order for them to gain theirs. This means you should be praising others’ achievements and downplaying your own. Kenergy is not an easy way to live, and it also doesn’t mean complaining.

These things are all expected from women, but men who have patriarchal views are unaware that this imbalance is present in their relationships. They may not even realize they are treating their partners as a symbol of status. Women are expected to accept this arrangement. Ken’s accompanying Barbie in the real world is a powerful message that “Barbie”, aka Barbie, sends. Ken, who erroneously includes horses in his patriarchal conception, is intoxicated with a new world that puts him at the center, and not Barbie. He is ecstatic to take his newly discovered ideology to Barbieland and becomes the main antagonist of the movie. Barbie, however, rejects Barbieland’s matriarchal society. Ken wouldn’t be resentful if Ken hadn’t been made to use Kenergy.

Kenergy dominating the current zeitgeist may be beneficial for our society. This means accepting the fact that women can shine without male privilege. If the world was fair, however, Kenergy would not be needed at all.