Where to watch and when will season 3 be released? What is the plot, who’s in it, how many episodes, and where can you see it?

The pilot episode for an American teenage drama, written and directed by Sam Levinson in June 2019 was released. Euphoria brought recognition and fame to many of the actors who starred in it. It also gained a large fanbase that is eagerly awaiting season 3.

Euphoria was based on a mini-series in Israel, created and written by Ron Leshem. This show tells the tale of Rue Bennett (17 years old) and her friends. The show covers a wide range of topics including drug abuse, grief and child abuse. It also discusses toxic relationships, domestic abuse, body dysmorphia as well as rape. Season 2 was aired in 2022 after the series won a variety of awards. The show is now in the same league as House of Dragons, Game of Thrones and The Last of Us, which are the three most watched shows on HBO.

Release date for Euphoria Season 3?

As of writing, there isn’t any official information about season 3’s release. Season 3 had originally been scheduled to begin filming at the end 2023. Maude Apatow revealed this. She is the actress that plays Lexi Howard. Maude Apatow recently spoke with Vogue. admitted She barely knows about the new series. “We should be getting scripts and hearing about next season soon-ish, but I’m totally in the dark!” she states.

Moreover, as the writers’ strike is still going on, there is a possibility that it will affect Euphoria’s new season just as it affected House of the Dragon. And in this case, we shouldn’t expect season 3 earlier than 2025.

Colman Domingo, who plays Rue’s NA sponsor, Ali Mohammed, You can also read about the importance of this in our article “We shoot these episodes in like a month each. It takes a while,” Domingo continues, “It takes so long because there are a lot of frames. There are many tiny scenes in the show. [Creator] Sam [Levinson] It is so meticulous and beautiful. It’s gonna be worth the wait.”

Euphoria Season 3: What’s the story?

Rue’s journey towards sobriety will be continued in Season 2. Other characters were left with cliffhangers, which have raised questions about the futures of their relationships.

Even though we don’t have any official information just yet, some of the show’s crew have been hinting at a time jump in the next season. Zendaya plays Rue. Shares The Hollywood Reporter reported that the actress is eager to watch characters grow up. She admitted: “I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school. I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, and how chaotic that might look.”

Fans have a great deal of imagination while waiting on answers. How will Rue and Jules’ relationship develop? Maddie Cassie, what is the future for you? Is Fezco alive? What will happen to Nate, his father and the rest of them? Many others.

Euphoria 3 Cast

Even though the shooting process hasn’t even started yet, It is very likely that most members of the cast will return to their roles on the show. However, what we already know for sure, is that we won’t see Barbie Ferreira portraying Kat Hernandez anymore. Ferreira announced this via an Instagram Story.

This fact immediately sparked rumors and speculations regarding the reasons behind Barbie’s departure. Fans assumed there was a creative difference between Sam Levinson, the actor and themselves. However, she quickly denied all speculations in the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast by saying that there was simply no room for Kat’s development as a character and that the decision to leave the show was mutual.

“I think my character, who I love so dearly…I don’t think there was a place for her to go” says Ferreira.

Let’s now remind ourselves of some central cast members.

Zendaya Coleman as Rue Bennett

Zendaya, born 1996 in Oakland California. She began her acting and singing career in Disney’s sitcom “Shake It Up” and later took part in numerous shows on television. In recent years, she has made an impressive career leap and starred in such movies as Dune, Malcolm & Marie, The Greatest Showman, and Marvel’s Spider-man.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard

The young actress, born September 12 1997, was raised in Spokane Washington. In order to further her acting career, she moved from Washington to Los Angeles when she was 14. In 2019 she was featured in Tarantino’s latest comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Hunter Schafer is Jules Vaughn

Hunter was born in Trenton on December 31, 1998. Euphoria marks her debut as an actor on the big screen. Hunter had modeled before she began her acting career for iconic brands such as Gucci Versace Miu Miu Helmut Lang Mason Margiela Helmut Lang Helmut Lang and more. Hunter is a powerful LGBTQ+ activist.

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

Demie was raised in Los Angeles by her make-up artist mother. She starred in Mid90s and Waves before Euphoria. She appeared in more than a dozen videos.

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

Jacob, an Australian actor born in Queensland 1997. His first acting debut in a feature film was in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth. His fame grew from this. The Kissing Booth 2 and Deep Water were his next films.

Maude Apatow, as Lexi Howard

Maude was birthed in December 1997. Maude, daughter of the American actress Leslie Mann began her career at age seven. Some of her films include This is 40. Assassination Nation. and The King of Staten Island.

The cast includes:

Angus Cloud Euphoria season 3 – actor shared excitement on returning to the third season

In October 2022, only 9 months prior to his tragic death aged 25, Angus Cloud was back. revealed News that he “can’t wait to get back to work with everyone”. News that he “can’t wait to get back to work with everyone”. He was very excited to see what is going to happen to his character Fezco, as he was “definitely not sure what to expect”. Angus was very close to everyone working on the set, and the entire crew as well as the fans are mourning the loss of the character.

Euphoria, season 3, how many episodes?

It is not official, but it’s safe to say that Season 3 will have 8 episodes of Euphoria that last about an hour. The show’s structure is identical to all the previous episodes, and there is no reason for it to be different this time.

Euphoria Season 3: Where can I watch it?

Season 3 of the hit series will be available to American viewers on HBO, MAX and their streaming service. Whereas for viewers in the UK – it can be watched on Sky Atlantic and NOW. So, stay tuned and don’t miss this promising upcoming season.

