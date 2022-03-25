How The NCIS: Hawai’i Crossover Was Like ‘Going Home’ For Former Hawaii Five-0 Vet Katrina Law

The eagerly awaited crossover between NCIS NCIS: Hawai’i This is just days away NCIS’ newest cast member, Katrina Law, is excited about it. The Arrow Starred on by vet Hawaii Five-0 She was able to travel back to Hawaii during Season 10, in preparation for the crossover. The actress spoke out about filming the episode and how it felt to feel like she was home.

Katrina Law and I discussed the possibility of a crossover TVLineThe topic of Hawaii Five-0 was brought up. Law expressed excitement at seeing some of her crew members. NCIS: Hawai’i They also worked on Hawaii Five-0 It was almost like returning home.

I was able to see all of the crew members. Going back for NCIS: Hawai’i was basically like going home for a little bit. So when they first announced the crossover, I got about 15 text messages from crew members that I’m still friends with over in Hawai’i, and also some cast just being like, ‘Are you part of the crossover?’ And at that time I didn’I don’t know. I’m like, ‘No, I don’t know. I hope so.’ And when I finally showed up on set, first of all, it’s the same sound stages as Hawaii Five-0. It’s primarily the same crew. It was almost like I had never left. It was wonderful. It was warm, comfortable, and inviting.

While it’s only been about two years since Katrina Law was on Hawaii Five-0These last few years felt like an eternity. It feels like she is back at home, and it’s not just because she works on the same soundstage as her old series. Law and Wilmer Vaderrama were the only parents to do the crossover. It was a refreshing twist for the actress.

A first look at the crossover was revealed earlier this month, as well as what exactly will bring Law’s Jessica Knight and Valderrama’s Nick Torres to a more tropical setting. In the episode, Knight and Torres travel to Hawai’i to track down a key witness in an old case. They join forces with Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant and her team and from the looks of the photos, it’s going to be an intense hour.

Long-awaited crossover of the two NCIS The series was announced in the beginning of the calendar year. At the time there wasn’t much information about it, aside from Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law’s appearances. NCIS’ Brian Dietzen later revealed that he would not be in the crossover despite his enthusiasm. Hopefully, he’ll get a chance to next season, though with COVID still lingering it may be hard.

Katrina Law was the first to be announced as a member NCIS in March of 2021 following the departure of Maria Bello’s Jack Sloane. Fans were intrigued by Jessica Knight’s dynamic with Nick Torres when she was brought in. Since then, they have been a formidable team. Now that they’ll be taking on a case on an island, this will likely only showcase their relationship.

We are hopeful that the upcoming crossover will allow for more crossovers. NCIS: Los Angeles You can also take part. It doesn’t matter what, it will be nice. NCIS: Hawai’i officially sharing the screen with stars from another show in the franchise, considering this spinoff didn’t get a backdoor pilot before premiering.

Don’t miss the NCIS NCIS: Hawai’i Crossover airing Monday, March 28, at 9 PM EST on CBS.