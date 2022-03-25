Sting Releases “Russians” (Guitar/Cello Version), to Benefit Ukraine

Sting has released an updated version of his 1985 hit song. “Russians,”This song was inspired by Cold War and originally appeared in his debut album. The Dream of the Blue Turtles. Net profit for the track “Russians (Guitar/Cello Version),”Help Ukraine Center will benefit, which is a volunteer storage facility that was established by Ukrainian businessmen. It allows humanitarian and medical aid to be sent from all around the world.

Ramiro Belgardt, cellist, and Sting perform the song on guitar and vocals. Martin Kierszenbaum produced the song. The musician also shared a video of the song’s recording, showcasing him and Belgardt in an intimate studio setting.

“I’ve only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written, because I never thought it would be relevant again,”Sting’s explanation in a statement “But, in the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity. For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment – We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war.”

Sting’s most recent album was released. The Bridge In November. The album was recorded during the pandemic, and was primarily produced and mixed by Sting and Kierszenbaum.