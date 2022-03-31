How the “Moon Knight” tackled Mental Illness, Egyptian Repertoire

It is no spoiler to say that Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight” is unlike anything attempted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008’s “Iron Man.” Not only is it Marvel’s first Disney Plus series that doesn’t focus on already established characters, the first four episodes of the show, which VarietyAs far as I can tell, they do not make a single mention of the MCU. There is no mention of Thanos, the Snap, Spider-Man, or Wakanda. No mentions are made of the Avengers, the Eternals or multiverses. And not a single familiar face — not Doctor Strange or Wanda Maximoff, Captain Marvel or Shang-Chi — makes an appearance.

When the team behind “Moon Knight”But, it was not easy. “wasn’t a goal, ironically,”Mohamed Diab, director and executive producer.

“Moon Knight”Steven Grant, a London museum giftshop employee who isn’t quite right for his job (Oscar Isaac), wakes up frequently in strange locations and has no idea how he got there. Over the course of the first episode, he comes to realize that an alternate, and far more aggressive, personality named Marc Spector (also Oscar Isaac) is living inside him — as is the voice of the Egyptian god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham). Marc and Khonshu clash with Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), a religious leader. Steven doesn’t want anything to do with it and struggles for control over his body.

Diab and Isaac explained that while they are still developing, “Moon Knight”Jeremy Slater is the head writer“The Umbrella Academy”), they realized that Steven’s story was already so psychologically complicated that there was precious little room to squeeze in the rest of the MCU.

“As the show progressed, everyone felt, ‘OK, you know what, we don’t need crutches. We can stand on our own,’”Diab.

Adds Isaac, “We wanted everything to feel like it was an external expression of an internal struggle. And so the plot ties to other MCU things became much less important, because the most important thing was an emotional truth to the journey that was happening.”

It was a huge help that Moon Knight, much like the Guardians of the Galaxy and other Marvel Comics characters, never became a major character. “Because of its obscurity, it wasn’t like, we got to make sure we do this beat or the fans are gonna go crazy,” says Isaac. “We have a lot of freedom to figure out what is exciting for us.”

In doing so, “Moon Knight” also boldly steps into even more uncharted territory for Marvel Studios in its use of ancient Egyptian mythology, in its depiction of Steven/Marc’s dissociative identity disorder, and in its darker and more violent approach to superhero storytelling.

“It’s a risk,” says Isaac. “We’re creating a whole new thing.”

Oscar Isaac and Mohamed Diab, director on the set “Moon Knight.”

Gabor Kotschy/ Courtesy Marvel Studios

“The Pyramids Are in the Middle of the City!”

When he was growing up in Egypt, Diab was a regular consumer of comic book heroes, but he’d never heard of Moon Knight.

“In Egypt, we only got Spider-Man, we only got Batman — we only got the big guys,”He said. However, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said in 2019 that “Moon Knight” would be one of the studios’ Disney Plus shows, Diab and his wife and producing partner Sarah Goher zeroed in on the character as the project they most wanted to pursue after recently moving to Los Angeles. Diab had already established himself in Egypt as an internationally acclaimed director for his films. “Cairo 678”And “Amira,”Both grounded and contemporary dramas. In “Moon Knight,”He saw an opportunity to combine his Egyptian heritage and big-screen Hollywood filmmaking.

“The drama of it and the Egyptian part of it feels like an extension of everything that I’ve been doing,”He said. “And there’s the action and the horror and the comedy, which are things I wished I had the chance to show.”

Diab says he and Goher put together a 200-page pitch document covering every aspect of how they’d approach the production. “The moment we’re done, I told her, ‘We’re going to get this job or there’s something wrong with the world,’”He says it with a smile. (Diab directed the episodes 1 through 3 and the final 2 episodes, while Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directed the 4th and 5th episodes.

Since “Moon Knight” relied heavily on ancient Egyptian cosmology, Diab understood that by necessity the show would be Marvel’s first title set in the Arab world — and getting that representation right would be crucial.

“One of the most important things was how to depict Egypt, the present and the past, in an authentic way,”He said. “Egyptians see that Hollywood always sees them in an Orientalist way. We’re always exotic. Women are submissive. Men are bad. So it was very important for me to break that.”

He supported May Calamawy as an Egyptian-Palestinian actor.“Ramy”) to play Layla El-Faouly, a woman from Marc’s past who was not initially written to be Egyptian. To show the city’s most iconic ancient landmarks, he insists on filming the show in Cairo.

“You always shoot the pyramids in the desert,”He said. “If you pan a little bit, the pyramids are in the middle of the city! No one likes that shot. You can see skyscrapers. It’s 20 million people living there. It’s one of the cities that never sleeps. So showing all that was very important for me.”Diab also didn’t forget that he was the first Arab director at Marvel Studios. “It was very important for me to show that I’m not here because I’m an Arab or an Egyptian,”He said “I’m here because I’m a good director. I’m here because I can tell the story better than anyone else. And if I succeeded, I might open doors for minorities around the world. I hope that happens.”

Oscar Isaac “Moon Knight.”

Marvel Studios

“The Language Is Already Very Heightened and Dreamlike”

In the comics, Marc Spector takes the lead as Moon Knight, with several alternate personalities, including Steven Grant, helping him in his superheroic pursuits; it’s only later on that Marc is determined to have dissociative identity disorder, or DID. Previously known as multiple personality disorder — and often mischaracterized as schizophrenia — DID is a real, clinical mental health diagnosis that Hollywood has often turned to as an engine for heightened drama.

To better understand DID, Isaac read “A Fractured Mind,”Robert B. Oxnam, a China scholar, wrote this 2005 memoir. He discovered through therapy that the blackouts and depression that plagued him in his 40s were caused by eleven distinct personalities.

“For me, that was my bible,”Isaac said. Isaac said that DID was a result of prolonged abuse, which began in childhood. “It’s not just a traumatic thing happens and suddenly you have all these personalities,”He said. “In order to survive this abuse, the mind fractures and creates other personalities to be able to not know about the abuse, or shoulder that abuse, or punish the people that are abusing him.”

Oxnam also used childlike, fantastical imagery in his recounting of alternate identities. “He described a castle and a witch that lives on a hill,”He said. “The language is already very heightened and dreamlike, and so it really lent itself to this genre. It didn’t feel like we were trying to push this in as a backstory or a plot point, but that we could orient the entire story around these very complex psychological things, and at the same time, make, you know, an action-adventure story.”

While Isaac and his filmmaking team tried to portray DID with as authentic a authenticity as possible, Diab quickly pointed out that “Moon Knight”It’s still a superhero series at heart.

“I learned a lot, and I think everyone is going to learn a lot through the journey of the show, about DID,”The director said. “But I still would say that, as respectful as we were, this is not an accurate depiction of DID. We are in a supernatural world and sometimes we over-dramatize stuff.”

“OK, That’s a Little Too Much Blood!”

All around us, the specter traumatizing and violent acts of violence is looming. “Moon Knight”Marvel Studios explored this topic in a more intense way than any other studio. It’s apparent from the very first scene — in which Hawke’s Arthur Harrow places broken glass in his shoes in a ritual of religious self-flagellation — and continues throughout the show.

“I covered my trailer with all sorts of ‘Moon Knight’ art from the comics,”Isaac. “It is a really dark, terrifying aesthetic. In a way we had to kind of go past the boundary to figure out what it was. It’s like, ‘OK, that’s a little too much blood! That’s a little too much sounds of organs coming out! Let’s pull that back a little bit.’”

Often, the job of communicating the harrowing nature of the story fell to Isaac’s performance — or, really, performances — as Steven and Marc. To the actor’s best understanding, the different identities within someone who has DID are, effectively, “different people that happen to share the same body,”So, as an actor, it was about “committing to completely different people.”Marvel Studios has decided to establish “Moon Knight” in London to differentiate it from the many other titles set in New York City, Isaac decided — rather infamously now — to give Steven Grant a high-pitched, working class British accent, even though that wasn’t indicated in the script.

“I thought there was an opportunity to create a very different kind of indelible comic character to bring you into the world gently, and to basically get the audience on his side pretty quickly,”Isaac. “So that once stuff starts going crazy, you’re with him, and you’re already rooting for him. You can you feel for his terror at not knowing what’s happening to his mind or his reality.”

Isaac says that Isaac was initially not enthusiastic about this acting career. Isaac credits Marvel Studios, Feige and his trust in his creative instincts. They gave him a more central role in decision-making than most actors in the MCU.

“I was in a position — because I wasn’t actively looking to get back into something this big — to say, ‘This is how I see it, and if you guys don’t see it that way, that’s totally okay, but then maybe it’s not the right fit,’”He said. “And so I wasn’t afraid that I was going to do the wrong thing.”

Isaac, unlike many other actors, is not contractually required to stay in the MCU. “Moon Knight”Its six-episode run will end in May. Therefore, Marvel Studios fans shouldn’t expect him to be in Marvel Studios features like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Disney Plus series or similar “Secret Invasion.”

“I had heard of the golden handcuffs,”Isaac laughs nervously. “That was something that I was reticent about. And luckily, we all agreed that this [show] is what we’re going to focus on. This is the story. And if there’s any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that’s worth telling.”