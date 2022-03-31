Did Danny Boyle really have to leave no time to live? Bond 25’s Past Writers Had Thoughts

Before the success story that is No Time To DieThe Daniel Craig era has been closed James Bond movies , there were some growing pains that peppered the project’s road to the big screen. The most significant was the time when The still-unnamed Bond 25 Danny Boyle, a lost director John Hodge is a writer “creative differences.” However, in a recent interview, Hodge seemed to think that Boyle’s departure may have been more voluntary than we thought.

Did Danny Boyle Really Meant to Leave Bond 25

John Hodge might have been left out of the race for the Nobel Peace Prize Bond 25Although he was writing, he found himself in the world of espionage. As the writer of ITV’s modern TV remake of The Ipcress DataHodge brought Harry Palmer back to life with a new series. Talking with The Guardian Immediately, thoughts turned to the movie that would be made about this project. No Time To DieJohn Hodge gave the following insight into John’s final departure:

They really wanted to get rid me, but Danny did the same.

If you want a quick history lesson in Bond 25’s short flirtation with the Hodge and Boyle team, we’ve covered that very ground before in a story. Talking about How No Time To Die was influenced by the team’s abandoned concept Danny Boyle was the source of this information. Those “madcap ideas”That triggered the Bond 25 Change up . John Hodge’s comments above tell a different story, suggesting that the creative differences may have laid solely on his writing, with Boyle potentially leaving to support his Trainspotting collaborator.

We might never get the whole story Bond 25’sEven though there are rumors of a lot of creative clashes, it is a big one. Daniel Craig’s finale would have centered around a “modern Cold War” With a Russian antagonist. John Hodge is certainly not going to be the one to spill the tea, as he’s very tight-lipped about any potential influence his script had on No Time To Die.

Why John Hodge Won’t Spill The Tea On His Bond 25 Exit

The James Bond franchise is such a valuable asset to both MGM and EON Productions that you’d think something like the abandoned concept of Bond 25 would be NDA’d to the hilt. Evidently not, if John Hodge is any indication, as he’s imposing his own moral code of silence. Hodge is the exception. Did reveal what wasn’t a part of those “creative differences”:

No. Just decent British discretion! According to me, that twist was already in place before we joined the ship because Daniel Craig wanted it. It was the old cliche. “creative differences”. Although it felt dramatic at the time, it was only one more bump on the Bond franchise’s road.

The world is now aware of the truth that Daniel Craig called his resignation at the moment he made it. Casino Royale The possibility of James Bond’s untimely death was a topic that gained some attention as a possibility of creative division. As that’s been well and fairly ruled out, the actual differences in Bond 25Now, it feels even more mysterious. John Hodge maintains that “British discretion”On all fronts, to what could’ve been.

The fact that he was able to hold that line is his most solid example. No Time To Die actually does contain part of John Hodge’s original dialogue from Bond 25. More precisely, “half a line”Hodge asked Hodge for the exact measurement he was referring to in this interview. Refusing to give an inch, Hodge explained why he’s so precious with those details:

Aaaargh, I can’t. It’s their film. I don’t want to seem like the guy who got paid and goes round telling stories about them. Look, it’s the screenwriter’s life. If you’re lucky, you get a job, and sometimes that job doesn’t end well.

As a James Bond fan, it’s frustrating to not get the full story of what Bond 25it was intended to be in its original form before being scrapped. It is likely that this script still exists on the “holy grail”Below is a list of 007 fan, along with the draft SpectreChiwetel Ejiofor was cast as a completely different Blofeld in this casting. unused ideas that could have been Timothy Dalton’s third film . John Hodge’s dedication to keeping secrets is admirable. One can only hope that Danny Boyle and he might be considered for helping usher in the new James Bond adventure.