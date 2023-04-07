Going on vacation is an exciting adventure.

The big issue when you fly abroad is how to look comfortable and stylish without being too baggy.

1 Comfortable clothes are important when you take off for a long trip. Credit: Getty

How should I dress for long-haul flights?

You want to be comfortable when you travel long distances.

You should wear clothing that makes you feel happy.

These clothes will be ideal if they are made from soft and quick drying fabrics with comfortable, elastic waistbands.

Avoid tight trousers. Instead, opt for joggers and leggings for your female self.

If you are looking for a T shirt, ensure it is made of natural fabrics such as silk or wool.

They allow for air and water to flow through these materials.

Don’t forget layers!

While it might feel warm at your destination, the temperature could drop in the airport.

An easy jacket or cardigan would be a great choice.

Women may prefer longer dresses to trousers than long ones.

Flat shoes are the best choice for flight attendants.

Compression socks are also recommended by flight attendants because prolonged sitting can reduce blood flow and cause swelling of the legs.

Make sure you have spare clothes for your flight, as well as your necessities in case you lose your bag.

Which clothes should I not wear?

It is best to avoid skin tightening jeans, leather trousers and figure-hugging outfits in general.

The risk of deep veinthrombosis could be increased by wearing tighter clothing

Flight attendants advise passengers that they should not wear a bra. These can be irritating and may dig into their shoulders or chest.

It is also recommended to avoid wearing flammable materials and bulky jackets.

It can be difficult to fit bulky jackets into overhead or carry-on lockers.

Do long-haul flights have any dress codes?

On long-haul flights there are not any particular clothes rules, but only suggestions.

You would, for instance, cover your body if you travel to an Islamic nation.

Also, it is best to avoid clothing that has obscenities. You could get banned.

Some airlines might have specific rules. Before you travel, make sure to read the contract of carriage (also known as fine print) before making any decisions.

You run the risk of getting kicked out of the plane if you do not follow all the instructions.