Billions of iPhone and Android users must check for ‘vampire drain’ emergency now – it’s reckless to ignore it

Vampire apps could drain your smartphone’s life.

Certain apps consume a lot of battery power on Android and iPhone.

1 As soon as you can, check your iPhone’s and Android batteries settings. Credit to Apple

It means you will have to charge your phone more often and could result in higher electricity costs.

If you don’t want to be charged a lot, these “Vampire” apps are not recommended.

It’s easy to find out which apps are affecting your battery life.

And if you find one that’s causing trouble, change its permissions settings – or cull it from your phone entirely.

How to locate ‘Vampire Apps’ for iPhone

You can easily see which apps are draining you on iPhone.

Just go into Settings > Battery and you’ll be able to see information about your battery usage.

There are two options: 24-hour or 10-day views.

Scroll down to see the battery usage of each app.

Tap on the icons to reveal how many of that usage occurred in the background.

It will also give you an idea about which apps drain the most.

The 10-day view makes it easy to spot the best apps.

The 24-hour view is a good option if your battery has been experiencing unusually sudden drains.

It is possible to go into the app’s battery and disable background use.

You can also delete an app from your Apple phone if it is draining your battery in a significant way.

Android: Where to Find ‘Vampire Apps’

Android phone users will be on a similar path.

Open your Settings app, then search for Battery.

Then you can tap on Battery > Battery Usage to get a detailed breakdown of how apps are draining your charge.

Tap on any listed app to see and change the battery usage.

Background Restriction is also available for some applications.

This could help reduce battery consumption.

Google claims that Battery Optimization should be kept on.

You can uninstall an app you do not use often if it is leading to significant battery drain.