How Prince William Is Stepping Up For The Entire Royal Family

There’s only one senior royal who’s more popular than Prince William, and that’s Queen Elizabeth II herself. According to a YouGov poll, Queen Elizabeth’s popularity at the end of April was a solid 85%, while 80% of the polled citizens approved of her grandson William. It was interesting that the public was also asked to choose between William and Charles for the throne. The results showed that 37% thought Charles should inherit throne. 34% thought Wills was the best man for the task. It appears that the country is split on who should take the crown.

Robert Lacey, a royal author, revealed that Wills has been in focus due to the fact that his uncle and father were in the news for the wrong reasons. Prince Andrew is facing a lawsuit and Prince Charles is being scrutinized due to the scandal surrounding his cash-for honors charity. Lacey told People, “Following the April death of Grandpa [Prince] Philip, William has stepped up to become one of the top three family figures, adding the ginger of youth to royal strategy.” The historian quoted the above-mentioned stats, saying, “The British throne has survived beheading, exile and enough scandal to stock entire libraries. Now a new leader — William, not Charles — is paving the way forward.”

Although we can’t predict who will ascend the throne, it seems that until then, William has every intention of being the best dad and husband.