Who is Harvey Price’s dad Dwight Yorke and More On His Relationship with Katie Price.

FORMER Aston Villa and Man Utd legend Dwight Yorke was one of the most lethal forwards of his generation and famously dated former-glamour model Katie Price.

Dwight Yorke initially denied Harvey Price’s paternity, but Katie raised Harvey Price by herself.

Yorke was a star striker for Villa and Man Utd in the 1990s

Who is Harvey Price’s dad Dwight Yorke?

Dwight Yorke, a former pro footballer, and footie pundit are Dwight Yorke.

Yorke started his career at Villa and was discovered by Graham Taylor in 1989, while the club was touring the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago.

He stayed with Villa for nine years before moving to Manchester United in 1999. There he was part of the 1999 treble-winning side.

Yorke, a speedy striker and a great sub was a key player off the bench.

Dwight Yorke during his days in AustraliaCredit

In 2002 he signed to Blackburn Rovers for £2million and stayed for two years before spending one year at Birmingham City.

Three years later, he moved down under to Sydney FC, where he received a wage worth $1million per season.

In 2006, he played for Sunderland, where his ex-teammate Roy Keane was the manager.

Dwight retired as a football player after the 2008/2009 campaign and entered punditry.

Dwight Yorke has a son, Harvey, with TV star Katie Price

When did Dwight Yorke split from Katie Price?

Yorke briefly dated Katie Price in 2001, but they broke up soon after Katie became pregnant.

Harvey Price was 19 years old when he was born in May 2002.

Although Harvey Price initially denied that Harvey was his, a paternity check proved otherwise.

Harvey is currently at a residential college. The journey will be documented on the forthcoming Katie Price: Katie Price: Harvey Did Next.

Katie previously complained about not visiting her son because of a driving ban she received in 2019.

The ban was due to expire in October 2021. It was extended in April 2021.

On September 28th, 2021, Katie was again arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing her car.

Dwight initially denied Harvey was his before a DNA test was taken

Why doesn’t Dwight Yorke see Harvey Price?

Katie has repeatedly attacked her ex for refusing to take their disabled son to visit.

She wrote in Love, Lipstick, and Lies about how Harvey met Dwight after his 10th birthday. But only because his mum called his manager.

She wrote: “It wasn’t a friendly meeting, and I didn’t hear from Dwight afterward.

“It’s such a shame. “It’s so sad.

“Personally, I think he is scared of seeing Harvey…Dwight should try. He would get so much love in return.”

Yorke formed a partnership with Andy Cole at United

As well as Harvey, Yorke has a son called Orlando, who was born in 2007.

And in October 2019, Price threatened to confront Harvey’s dad by turning up unannounced at his house on camera with their son.

She said to the camera, “What I would love to do is go to Dwight Yorke’s house and ring the doorbell with Harvey.

“That’s what I would like to do, and I will do that. I think Dwight should start entering Harvey’s life, and it’s been years.”

In 2021, after the release of Katie Price’s BBC Documentary Harvey And Me, fans piled on the pressure and accused Dwight of “abandoning” his son.

Dwight Yorke dated Katie Price in 2001

What is Dwight Yorke’s net worth?

His creditors forced Yorke to attend an Insolvency Meeting after he fell into debt in 2018.

In 2017 he also faced financial troubles, but a petition against him was dropped after his debts fell to below £5,000.

He was forced to sell the Cheshire home he shared with Katie.

And in March 2018, he was forced to knock £100,000 off the £2.25 million asking price.

A source told Central Recorder’s Bizarre column: “Dwight’s been desperately trying to get his finances back on track over the past year as his company’s assets dwindled to just £2.

They added: “When you think of how successful Dwight was as a player, it is really quite difficult to believe it has come to this.”

In December 2018, the former Trinidad and Tobago international forked out £1.5million after being the subject of a bankruptcy petition from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Since hanging up his boots in 2009, Yorke has worked as a pundit for Sky Sports, while he also briefly held the position of assistant manager for the Trinidad and Tobago national team.

As of 2021, his net worth is estimated by CelebrityNetWorth to be £18.3million.