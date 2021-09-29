How Midnight Mass Creator Mike Flanagan Used The Netflix Series To Confront His Darkest, And Most Personal, Fear

How Midnight Mass Creator Mike Flanagan Used The Netflix Series To Confront His Darkest, And Most Personal, Fear
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

How Midnight Mass Creator Mike Flanagan Used The Netflix Series To Confront His Darkest, And Most Personal, Fear

The following will dive into plot details for Midnight Mass, so stop reading now if you haven’t yet started to watch Mike Flanagan’s show, and still plan to.

When you consider that Mike Flanagan is a horror writer and director, it becomes easier to connect with the characters. Addiction is a thread that runs through Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House, his adaptation of Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep, and his latest series for Netflix, Midnight Mass. It goes without saying that Flanagan is/was a deeply religious person, which colors in a lot of the conversations he’s trying to launch with the series. But while guesting on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, Flanagan also made it clear that the character of Riley, played by Zach Gilford, was “an avatar” for the director, who had faced down some of the same struggles.

Latest News

Previous articleThe Untold Truth Of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Next articleDaniel Craig and Kate Middleton make bold fashion statements at ‘No Time To Die’ premiere

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact