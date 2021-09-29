Daniel Craig and Kate Middleton make bold fashion statements at ‘No Time To Die’ premiere

Daniel Craig’s hotly-anticipated final Bond film, ‘No Time To Die’, had its world premiere on Tuesday – after an 18 month delay due to the pandemic.

The red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall was attended by Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch (Moneypenny), and Rami Malek (a Bond villain Safin).

Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek (CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

There was even a rare royal joint engagement at the star-studded event with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla in attendance.

The foursome were introduced by Billie Eilish, Finneas, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Robert Wade, screenwriters Neal Purvis, Phoebe Waller Bridge, and Robert Wade.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge, stunned in a custom Jenny Packham jewel-studded Margot gown, said to cost around £2,800.

Despite the glitz and glamour, much attention was turned to the main character himself – who donned a suave pink suede blazer and sent Twitter into a frenzy.

One Twitter user joked that the 34-year-old vintage jacket was probably from the film’s original release date.

While another couldn’t fight the urge not to comment on Craig’s dapper outfit: “I don’t comment much on celebs for fashion but wow, this raspberry velvet blazer is perfection on Daniel Craig. *chef kiss*”

He told BBC Radio 5 Live, the role was “incredibly important to cinema and to history, and the weight of that has been on my shoulders for a while”.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky,” He added.

‘No Time To Die’ will be Craig’s fifth and final time as Bond after 15 years playing the role.

The film opens in UK cinemas this Thursday.