How long are you likely to live? This calculator predicts when you’re expected to die

THIS calculator can reveal how long you are likely to live for – if you are daring enough to find out.

You only need to enter your gender, age and postcode. These are three factors that influence the UK’s life expectancy.

1 What age will you live to? Use the calculator to find out – as men’s life expectancy drops Credit: Alamy

It cannot account for unexpected illness, but gives a rough estimate going by decades of records.

Men living in Warfield Harvest Ride in Berkshire can expect to live longer (90.3) than men in Bloomfield or Blackpool (68.2).

Higher rates of death from various health conditions are common in areas that are more deprived.

While the ONS calculator is based upon older data, it uses the most recent version.

The ONS has released new estimates that show men are dying earlier than they used to.

For the first time, the UK has seen a decline in life expectancy for males since records began.

A boy born between 2020 and 2018 is expected to live until age 79, which is down from the 79.2 year average for 2015-2017.

The ONS estimates for females remain broadly the same. A baby girl born between 2018-20 is likely to live for 82.9.

Both figures are still higher than they were in the 1980s when a baby girl would live for 70.8 and a boy 70.8 years respectively.

Covid pandemic has led to a drop in the life expectancy of men.

This year saw a higher number of deaths due to the disease in men than women.

The figures don’t mean that a baby born between 2018 & 2020 will live a shorter lifespan.

Pamela Cobb, of the ONS centre for ageing and demography, said: “These estimates rely on the assumption that current levels of mortality, which are unusually high, will continue for the rest of someone’s life.

“Once the coronavirus pandemic has ended and its consequences for future mortality are known, it is possible that life expectancy will return to an improving trend in the future.”

She continued: “Life expectancy has increased in the UK over the last 40 years, albeit at a slower pace in the last decade.

“However, the coronavirus pandemic led to a greater number of deaths than normal in 2020.

“Consequently, in the latest estimates, we see virtually no improvement in life expectancy for women, while for men life expectancy has fallen back to levels reported for 2012 to 2014.

“This is the first time we have seen a decline when comparing non-overlapping time periods since the series began in the early 1980s.”

There are differences between the four UK countries and England, according to new estimates.

These data show that a man born in North East England, Yorkshire or Yorkshire will live four months longer.

However, in the West Midlands, North West and North West, there was a drop of only three months and in the South West, there was an increase in one month.

Another example of the impact coronavirus has on 2020 is the South West’s lower Covid-19 mortality rates.

Women from the South West had a “significant increase” of four months onto their life.

You can also use this calculator to determine your risk of having a stroke or heart attack in the next 10 years.

