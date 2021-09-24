Deontay Wilder to wear ‘special’ outfit for Tyson Fury ringwalk despite past excuses

Deontay Wilder to wear 'special' outfit for Tyson Fury ringwalk despite past excuses
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Deontay Wilder has confirmed he will wear a ‘special’ outfit for his ringwalk before the trilogy fight between him and Tyson Fury despite past excuses relating to his ringwalk.

Wilder’s team claimed that Fury lost his February 2020 technical knockout to him because of the heavy ringwalk outfit that he wore to the fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Another excuse for the 35-yearold’s maiden professional defeat was that Fury had tampered with his water and placed a curse on him.

But he revealed that he had another outfit for his ringwalk in place for their meeting in two weeks.



Wilder is adamant he can get revenge and prove he is still the best in the world
Deontay Wilder has revealed he will wear a ‘special’ outfit for his ringwalk before he fights Tyson Fury next month

Speaking to Boxing Scene, Wilder explained: “All of my fights have – well, since I became champion, you know, nobody has come out with a better dress, better uniform than I have.

“And we’re going to continue with that. You’ll have to wait and see what I wear. It’s going to make an unforgettable experience.

“It’s going to be something that I dedicate to my people, my tribe. So you can look forward to seeing it.”

Wilder entered the ring in a black-encrusted outfit with a cape, crown, mask and glowing red eyes, as part of his first rematch against Fury.

Next month, who will win the tri-fight between Tyson Fury & Deontay wilder? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.



Deontay Wilder prior to his fight with Tyson Fury
Deontay Wilder’s team blamed his ringwalk outfit for his seventh round defeat to Tyson Fury in February 2020

The costume, which resembled body armour, reportedly weighed 41lbs and was valued at £31,000 at the time.

After the fight, his team blamed the outfit’s weight for Wilder’s seventh round technical knockout.

Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas told Boxing Social in the days after the fight that: “His legs didn’t look great to me early on. I didn’t think his legs looked like they normally look.

“I know he came to the ring in the outfit, which was very heavy. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it.



Deontay Wilder enters the ring
The outfit Deontay Wilder wore before his last fight with Tyson Fury reportedly weighed 41lbs

“Tyson’s a lot of weight to be putting on you as well.

“I don’t know all the answers yet but once I see the film, I’ll know more.”

Wilder and Fury will meet in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 9, with the winner set to fight the victor of this weekend’s bout between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in order to unify the heavyweight division.

Latest News

Previous article‘Honest’ Tinder bio divides opinion as woman calls herself ‘unemployed alcoholic’
Next articleHow long are you likely to live? This calculator predicts when you’re expected to die

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder