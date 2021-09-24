Deontay Wilder to wear ‘special’ outfit for Tyson Fury ringwalk despite past excuses

Deontay Wilder has confirmed he will wear a ‘special’ outfit for his ringwalk before the trilogy fight between him and Tyson Fury despite past excuses relating to his ringwalk.

Wilder’s team claimed that Fury lost his February 2020 technical knockout to him because of the heavy ringwalk outfit that he wore to the fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Another excuse for the 35-yearold’s maiden professional defeat was that Fury had tampered with his water and placed a curse on him.

But he revealed that he had another outfit for his ringwalk in place for their meeting in two weeks.







(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



Speaking to Boxing Scene, Wilder explained: “All of my fights have – well, since I became champion, you know, nobody has come out with a better dress, better uniform than I have.

“And we’re going to continue with that. You’ll have to wait and see what I wear. It’s going to make an unforgettable experience.

“It’s going to be something that I dedicate to my people, my tribe. So you can look forward to seeing it.”

Wilder entered the ring in a black-encrusted outfit with a cape, crown, mask and glowing red eyes, as part of his first rematch against Fury.

Next month, who will win the tri-fight between Tyson Fury & Deontay wilder? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.









The costume, which resembled body armour, reportedly weighed 41lbs and was valued at £31,000 at the time.

After the fight, his team blamed the outfit’s weight for Wilder’s seventh round technical knockout.

Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas told Boxing Social in the days after the fight that: “His legs didn’t look great to me early on. I didn’t think his legs looked like they normally look.

“I know he came to the ring in the outfit, which was very heavy. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it.







(Image: REUTERS)



“Tyson’s a lot of weight to be putting on you as well.

“I don’t know all the answers yet but once I see the film, I’ll know more.”

Wilder and Fury will meet in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 9, with the winner set to fight the victor of this weekend’s bout between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in order to unify the heavyweight division.