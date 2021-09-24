How Linda Evangelista’s looks changed as supermodel claims she’s been left ‘deformed’ by cosmetic treatment

SUPERMODEL Linda Evangelista has undergone a dramatic transformation after claiming a cosmetic procedure left her ‘disfigured’.

The 56 year-old shared details about her rare side effects after five years of cosmetic surgery.

7 Linda Evangelista, 54, claimed she’d been ‘permanently disfigured’ after a cosmetic procedure Credit: instagram/@lindaevangelista

7 She rose to fame as one of the world’s most famous supermodels in the 1990s Credit: Getty – Contributor

The 5′ 10″ model made headlines after taking to social media to talk to fans about claims of being ‘permanently disfigured’ and blaming it on the cosmetic procedure, CoolSculpting.

Linda was best-known in the 90s for being one of six supermodels around the globe – including Naomi Campbell, Cindy Schiffer and Christy Turlington.

After participating in Miss Teen Niagara’s beauty pageant, she discovered her talent and began modeling at 16.

Linda was the most popular person on the catwalk because of her striking blue eyes and distinctive cheekbones.

In the late 80s, Linda rose to prominence by cutting her hair. Although not received well by the fashion industry at the time, it was soon dubbed ‘The Linda’ and became a fashion trend worldwide.

She famously penned the quote, “we don’t wake up for less than $10,000 a day” and has graced more than 700 magazine covers.

After a brief hiatus, the mother-of-one returned to modeling in 2001. Augustin was her first child and she appeared on Vogue’s 2006 cover.

Linda continued modeling and was a surprise to many by her unique look on the Met Gala red carpet in 2015.

It wasn’t until 2017 that photos of Linda looking “unrecognisable” emerged. She later revealed that it was due to a faulty cosmetic procedure.

While she has undergone corrective procedures to fix the issue, she claimed that it made her a recluse.

She rarely posts any current photos on Instagram and her face is often filtered or obscured.

Linda explained her absence from the spotlight on Wednesday as she took to her Instagram page to detail her horrific ordeal.

The 90s icon blamed her recent “reclusive” behaviour on the fat-reducing procedure that left her “disfigured”.

Linda revealed she had undergone CoolSculpting in an attempt to “decrease” her fat cells – but it ended up “increasing” fat production instead.

After suffering paradoxical adiposehyplasia, a rare side effects of cryolipolysis she is now pursuing legal action.

Only 0.0051% have reported the adverse effect in CoolSculpting procedures. This is a small percentage of 1.5 million worldwide.

CoolSculpting, a cosmetic procedure known for its ability to tone and remove fat, is now a household name.

The method used during the procedure is called cryolipolysis and was developed by scientists after studying what happens to fat during frostbite.

According to WebMD, the procedure involves freezing fat and a higher temperature than skin then cooling it to a temperature that will destroy it leaving the skin and surrounding tissues unharmed.

The paddles are placed on the skin by doctors for between 35 and 90 minutes. After that, 20% to 25% of the targeted fat cells will be destroyed.

Although it may sound quick, the results can take several months. It is not recommended for weight loss.

However, CoolSculpting is FDA-approved.

“Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself over five years,” Linda released a statement.

“To all my followers, who have asked why I haven’t been working when my peers’ careers are thriving, I can tell you that Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure caused me to be brutally disfigured.

“It did the opposite of what it promised. It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful corrective surgeries.”

“I have been left, as the media described, ‘unrecognizable’,” Linda explained that she was not properly informed about the possible side effects.

“I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures,” The model continued.

“PAH has not just destroyed my livelihood but it has also sent me into a vicious cycle of deep depression, profound sorrow, and the lowest levels of self-loathing. I have turned into a recluse as a result.

“I am now moving forward with this lawsuit to remove my shame and share my story. This is how I feel.

“I would like to walk out my door with my held held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.”

The body sculpting process involves applying a device to lower temperatures to the fat deposits in order to destroy fat cells and tissue.

Although the fat deposits that are more prominent than usual are not dangerous, they will continue to grow over time and require further surgery.

7 Linda was fashion icon with her signature hairstyle and striking features Credit: Getty

7 Linda at the Met Gala in 2015 Credit: Rex

7 Photos of Linda in 2017 shocked her fans as she looked ‘unrecognisable’ Credit: Splash

7 Despite undergoing corrective surgeries, Linda does not post many photos of herself on Instagram Credit: instagram/@lindaevangelista

7 Linda is alleging in a lawsuit that the CoolSculpting procedure left her ‘disfigured’ Credit: Getty