Shocking moment 2 teen robbers rammed by armed cops after 110mph chase

TWO teenagers who led gun cops on a 110mph police chase after robbing two men with an imitation firearm have escaped a jail sentence.

Armed police’s dashcam showed them hurtling along the residential road to keep up with the violent pair.

6 Samuel Mozimbi, 18, was spared jail despite being convicted of robbery he carried out before the 110mph chase Credit: MEN Media

6 The moment cops ram the pair’s car after a wild chase through a residential area Credit: Greater Manchester Police

6 The knife Mozimbi held to his victim’s neck Credit: MEN Media

The airbag in the police vehicle can be seen activating as their car collides at high speed with the stolen, silver hatchback.

Officers then arrested Samuel Mozibi (age 18) and Derek Dapah (age 18.

Two young men aged 17 and 21 had been robbed of their car and possessions by the teen duo. They were lured to sell a watch and they then robbed them.

Mozimbi and Dapah then held the two young men in the victims’ car with an imitation gun to the head of the 21-year-old and a knife to the throat of the 17-year-old.

Manchester Dapah admitted to two counts of robbery and one count each of possessing an imitation firearm, dangerous driving, and one count.

He was given a two year youth rehabilitation order, and disqualified from driving for a period of two years.

Mozimbi, also from Manchester, pleaded guilty two counts of robbery.

Mozimbi was sentenced to a 2-year youth rehabilitation order, and 60 hours unpaid work.

According to the MeN, Judge Sarah Johnston said in sentencing her “lenient” sentences were to “prevent further offences.

She said: “That is not to minimise the significance of these offences and the impact on their victims, nor to diminish the concerns of the wider community.”

Det Con Leon Cawley-Bowyer, of Greater Manchester Police’s Operation Valiant, said: “This pair had absolutely no regard for the safety of others.

“They threatened their victims with extreme violence before driving dangerously through residential areas.”

Some locals slammed the “pitiful” sentences the teen received but praised the Greater Manchester Police.

Angry local Angela Hyde said: “Great work GMP, just a shame about the pitiful sentence.”

Gary Bright said: “And people wonder why gun and knife crime is out of control… absolute disgrace those sentences, the justice system is not fit for purpose.”

Melissa Thomas said: “Those sentences are appalling.”

Helen Davies added: “Why youth rehabilitation? They are 18-year-old adults.”

Another added: “Good job police, bad job courts.”

6 Dashcam footage shows the moment the duo’s car was rammed by cops

6 Samuel Mozimbi and Derek Dapaah after they escaped from the rammed car Credit: Greater Manchester Police

6 The gas-powered air pistol Dapaah held his victim’s head Credit: MEN Media