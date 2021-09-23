How Kidnapping Survivor Kara Robinson Escaped 18 Hours of Torture

A horrific brush with death.

Kara Robinson Chamberlain escaped a potentially-fatal abduction when she was 15 years old, and today, she lives to tell her story to advocate for other survivors. In an exclusive sneak peek at Oxygen’s two-hour special, Escaping Captivity: The Kara Robinson Story, premiering Sunday, Sept. 26, Kara details her traumatic experience at the hands of serial killer Richard Marc Envonitz.

Kara was forced to live in a container inside her captor’s car after being kidnapped from her front yard by her friend. Kara was held captive against her will for 18 hours before she managed to escape.

“In that apartment, I knew what this man’s intentions were for me while I was being assaulted,” Kara shared her story of how she survived. “I felt like something that happened to someone else. I kind of shut off my brain and left my body. I can’t explain where it came from.”