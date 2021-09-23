Boyfriend Gets A Rivetting Gift After Being Caught Cheating By Girlfriend

A woman found out about her boyfriend’s infidelity and took a video of the creative way she decided to break up with him. Heartbreaks can be one of the most difficult experiences, especially if it’s because a partner cheated. However, cheating should not be tolerated.

One woman posted a video showing her stunned reaction to telling her boyfriend about her infidelity.

Although initially posted on Facebook, a social media user reposted the video on Reddit, which immediately received several comments from the community.

The clip shows the woman gifting her partner a blue paper bag and wrapping paper. The man smiled and reached for the bag, before realizing it contained screenshots of his conversations.

The girlfriend was stunned and speechless and began to ask questions. He claimed that he had taken screenshots of conversations with other women. “Who died? Apparently, I died? Am I dead? What is this? What is this?” she asked. “This chick? Does she know? Apparently not.”

The girl read one of her boyfriend’s messages from that morning, asking another woman if she wanted to meet up and adding that he missed her. “You don’t have any explanation for what this is? Who any of these are? Nothing?” the girlfriend continued to question. The boy, still speechless, walked away.

The girl informed him as he walked towards the kitchen counter that she had already packed all his belongings. The viral post received nearly 2,000 comments, including one user who shared what possibly went in the man’s head: “I know I put my dignity somewhere, maybe that drawer in the kitchen with the loose batteries and old fortune cookies.”

Other Reddit users also joked about the man going towards the kitchen to open a drawer, claiming he was getting a bottle opener for a drink. Another unhappy woman shared her story on social media about her boyfriend’s cheating. The photo was sent by her boyfriend to her and captured the reflection of another woman.

He was supposed to share what he was doing, but the man didn’t realize that a woman’s hand could be seen in the reflection. Acrylic nails, bracelets, and even a cellphone were all part of the reflection.

TikTok users were quick and clear to point out the detective skills displayed by the girlfriend, and how it was better for her to be with a different man. Despite the fact that such moments can be shared on social media, heartbreak will still be painful regardless of the reason.