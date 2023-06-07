AN adventurer claims he is the first to visit the world’s 195 countries without catching a flight.

Dane Thor Pederson (44), spent ten year travelling 223,072 mile.

He aimed to take four years — seven days a country — but Covid meant two years in Hong Kong.

Le’s partner flew 27 times to visit him before he left for the Maldives.

The couple got married online in 2020, and in Vanuatu officially in November.

Thor, who needed ten passports, said: “I got caught up in the idea that I might have a shot at something remarkable.

The longest bus trip in Brazil was 54 hours. Two sun sets on me.

Five days is the longest time to travel by train in Russia.

I enjoyed spending 27 days aboard the ship. It gave me plenty of time to exercise, read and see whales. The journey was beautiful.

There was no comfort on the bus, it would have required you to have a pair of buns made out of steel. But people are friendly and there is always someone to talk to.

Before I left my father worried about my future. He thought I would never work again, or that I wouldn’t be taken seriously. But he changed his mind.

Telling my mother I was going is like telling her that I am going to the dentist. She is very proud.

The last years of their lives are a part of what I’m thinking. The regret of not having spent more time with friends and family.

Le and He will be reunited in a month’s time after Le catches three vessels.

Thor added: “She didn’t want to stand in the way.

“There’s a risk it’s too late to start a family but we’ve had unique experiences all over the world.”