Users are calling the new iPhone update a “dream” because it fixes a nightmare problem when you’re chatting with your friends.

IPHONE’s latest update is promising a feature that can fix many of the irritating problems caused by phone calls or voice messages.

Apple Worldwide Developer Conference teased the update, which is being touted as an introvert’s fantasy.

Apple’s executives have revealed that iOS 4.2 will allow voicemails and voice notes to be automatically transcribable.

iPhones will give you a transcript for every phone call that you make and leave on voicemail.

You will be able to see the information you received and if you need to call them back.

You can also listen to voice notes and have the transcription appear. This allows you to reply to someone even if headphones are not available or you do not want to hear their message.

iPhones are getting a brand new update this September.

WWDC video revealed: “Now you can see live transcriptions of messages left by callers as you listen to them.”

If you have a question that needs to be addressed immediately, call them and speak to them on the spot.

Apple says that this feature does not compromise your privacy, as it only stores the text on your device.

Someone on Twitter wrote: “Live Voicemail – the dream of every introvert.”

Apple has claimed that this new feature is revolutionary, yet some have questioned whether it really is.

Apple has just released a new feature called Live Voicemail,” said a Twitter user.

Apple’s new answering machine is a great success!

Apple WWDC featured a variety of products, features and announcements including the unveiling of new laptops as well as updates to their operating system.

Apple’s Vision Pro was the product that grabbed most attention.

Apple could transform its future and products by introducing a VR device.

The price of the device will be $3,499 and it is due to hit stores next year.