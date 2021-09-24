CLIMATE change continues to be one of the world’s most popular topics when it comes to politics.

Scientists predict that the Earth will change if the world fails to act now.

2 Climate change has started to affect the polar bear population

What is climate change?

Climate change can be attributed to two things: global warming due to human-induced greenhouse gases emissions, and large-scale shifts of weather patterns.

Scientists have long presented substantial evidence that climate change is real, including rising global temperatures, increasing oceans, shrinking glaciers, extreme weather events, and more.

Human activities and technological changes are largely responsible for climate change.

How can climate change be stopped?

Activists have been pushing for change over the years in the hope that it can be stopped before too much time passes.

In order to reduce climate change, and limit global warming to 34.7 degrees Fahrenheit by 2050, the 2015 Paris climate accord was signed.

Some of the ways to stop climate change include:

Eating less meat and dairy

One of the ways you can help stop climate change is by changing dietary habits and cutting back on your intake of meat and dairy products.

The global greenhouse gas emissions from meat and dairy are estimated at 14.5%.

The 2015 agreement states that that balanced diets featuring plant-based and sustainably produced animal-sourced food “present major opportunities for adaptation and mitigation while generating significant co-benefits in terms of human health.”

Scientists estimate that if people change their diets, by 2050, it could create millions of square miles of land and reduce global CO 2 emissions by up to eight billion tons per year.

Cutting back on flying

Another way you can help eliminate climate change is by reducing the amount of times you fly.

The planes are dependent upon fossil fuels. As a result, emissions from flights end-up staying in the atmosphere and causing more global warming.

An estimated 2.4% of global CO 2 emissions come from aviation alone but if you reduce the amount you fly it will help the problem overall.

For those who must fly, the David Suzuki Foundation recommends a few things you can do to reduce your carbon footprint including:

Flying economy

Taking direct, non-stop flights

Taking daytime flights

Choosing airlines that offer more efficient planes

Offsetting your flights

Reducing your energy use and bills

Another way that scientists recommend ending climate change is by reducing energy use.

You can reduce your energy consumption and create a better living environment by reducing air and water pollutions.

Power plants emit less toxic fumes if they use less power.

Some ways of reducing your energy use and bills include:

Installing solar panels

Using energy efficient appliances

Insulating your home

Replace light bulbs with more energy efficient ones

Update to smart power strips

2 Over the years, activists have been fighting for change in hopes that it can be stopped before it’s too late Credit: Getty

Driving a fuel-efficient vehicle

Driving fuel efficient cars such as all-electric or hybrids will automatically lower ones carbon footprint because they won’t be using as much gas meaning the amount of emissions released are decreased.

In an effort to address this issue, the United States President Joe Biden signed in August 2021 an executive order requiring that electric cars be used for at least half of all new vehicles sold by 2030.

“On average, a hybrid car can emit 46 percent less greenhouse gas than a regular vehicle. By combining the electric battery with traditional fuels, such cars can be an attractive option for consumers who want to start the energy transition without taking risks,” energy industry analyst Matthias Alleckna said via Choose Energy.

Biden’s order, while not legally binding is an attempt to align with the Paris accord.

Respecting and protecting green spaces

Green spaces are known for filtering pollutants and dust from their air along with producing more oxygen and lower temperatures in urban areas.

The climate change fight is dependent on green spaces. Green spaces have the ability to filter pollutants and dust from the air, as well as produce more oxygen in urban areas.

According to the National Park Authority, ways people can help respect and protect green spaces include:

Taking care of your grass

Choosing flowers and plants based off area’s climate and soil

Prune and maintain your flowers, plants and shrubs

Compost

Plant a tree

Cutting consumption and waste

Pollution is one of the highest problems associated with climate change.

The Nature Conservancy reports that ways people can reduce waste include:

Using a reusable bottle or cup

Using reusable grocery bags

Recycling

Composting

Avoid single-use food and drink containers

Shop at local farmers markets

What is the 2015 Paris Agreement?

The Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015 and signed in April of 2016 with a goal to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

175 parties signed the international treaty that covers climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Donald Trump was the president of the United States and withdrew from this agreement in November 2020. But when Biden became President, he signed an executive to join the agreement his first day in office.