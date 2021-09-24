Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry’s ex Javi Marroquin helped her when she was locked out of car one day before she slammed Lauren

TEEN Mom star Kailyn Lowry revealed her ex Javi Marroquin had helped her out of a bad situation just before she slammed his other baby mama.

The 29-year-old, who shares son Lincoln with Javi, put his ex Lauren Comeau on blast earlier this week, claiming she called her a “fat f**k.”

On her Coffee Convos podcast, Kailyn admitted to co-host Lindsie Chrisley that her baby daddy helped her get out of a jam Monday morning when she was locked out of her car.

The mother-of-4 explained that Isaac, her son had missed the bus so she had to take her four children to school.

Unfortunately, after she dropped “the babies off” at their school, she went out to her car to find that it was locked – with all of her belongings inside.

“I don’t know how this happened because I have a new truck, and they’re not supposed to be able to lock the keys in the vehicle, but my wallet, my phone, and my keys were all inside the vehicle,” Kailyn said.

She continued: “So, I had to call the only person that I had memorized from the receptionist phone, which was [Javi] Marroquin.”

Though the Teen Mom had previously “vowed to not speak to him unless it was about anything involving Lincoln,” she realized she had no other choice.

Javi eventually came through and helped her get in the car using an extra key that she had kept.

“He did me a huge solid,” Kailyn spoke on the podcast. “So, shout out to Javi, I know you listen to this podcast. So, thank you.”

Lindsie found the whole thing hilarious and chaotic and asked her co-host for more details about their phone conversation.

Kailyn shared: “I was like, ‘Javi, can you please come get me?’

“…He had called me [before] and said he needed to talk to me, but I had kind of been avoiding his phone call.

“So, then this morning I was forced to talk to him.”

The day after this happened, Kailyn took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday to accuse both Lauren and Kail’s ex Chris Lopez of calling her names.

The Teen Mom 2 star gave the camera a serious look while in the car, and she captioned the shot: “Shout out to Chris & Lauren for calling me a fat f**k, fat POS and told me to get running.”

Javi later responded to Kailyn’s claims on Instagram Live.

The MTV star said: “That s**t that happened months ago is over with. I’m so heated. Time for everybody to grow up. Stop talking about each other.”

He continued: “I feel bad for Chris and Lauren at this point. The s**t is over with.

“There’s so much s**t that everybody did when that mess was going on. It was over. People moved on. Nobody talks about each other.”

Javi- who shares 2-year-old son Eli with Lauren- said he won’t allow for Kailyn to make his second baby mama out to be “someone that she’s not.”

He then pointed out that his and Kailyn’s son Lincoln, seven, is old enough to read and could easily learn about all of this drama.

Javi added: “I’m tired of my son living in this f**ked up world and this is why I stopped filming and I refuse to go back to this life.”

