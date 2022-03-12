How Brine-Aged Feta is Made in Greece

Get the Insider app You can choose from a personalized feed, summary mode or ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

Feta is made from a mixture of goat’s and sheep’s milk. This gives it a creamier texture and extra kick than cow’s milk cheeses. There are many different types of feta depending upon where you are in Greece. They can range from soft and buttery to hardy and tangy. It all comes down to how much each milk is used and the mix of them. We visited Messini CheesemakingDiscover all the secrets to making feta cheese in Peloponnese