‘Reacher’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart, Edging Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’Amazon Prime Video’s First Weekly Winner

Reacher1.59 billion minutes of streaming were collected to make Amazon Prime Video their first No. 1 finish in Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings for February 7 to 13.

It dropped from 1.843 trillion minutes the week before, but the action thriller series beat Netflix romance drama Sweet Magnolias1.556 billion minutes.

Nielsen measures total viewing via TV screens on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, releasing numbers after about a month’s delay.

58% of viewers were males. Reacher, whose title character in the series adapted from Lee Child’s bestselling books, is played by Alan Ritchson. The show has a slightly older audience than the other top 10, but Nielsen reported growth among viewers between 18 and 49.

Netflix’s entries, Sweet MagnoliasAnd the debut of a reality-based drama Anna InventedBoth were very popular with female viewers. The audience for Anna InventedThis parody is based upon the Instagram-famous con artist Anna Delvey. Saturday Night Live70% of respondents were women.

OzarkThis was barely cut Anna InventedNetflix finished third with three streaming titles and the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 were the top spots on this chart. Julia Garner stars as Delvey, and also plays the lead. Ozark.)

Disney+ was again represented by Star WarsSpinoff The Book of Boba FettAnimations Encanto. The streaming service accumulated nearly 1.2 billion minutes of streaming in its seventh week, and continues to be a success story. Disney CEO Bob Chapek, during the company’s annual shareholder meeting this week, proclaimed it as “our newest franchise.”

Boba Fett‘s finale went live and boosted the series to 885 million minutes. The show’The audience of’s was 64% male, which is the highest of any other series. One-third of viewers were between 35 to 49 years old. While it didn’t always stay in the top 10 given the competition, the seven-episode series managed to increase its audience each week.

Here’s the complete top 10:

Reacher (Prime Video) – 8 episodes, 1.589 billion viewing minutes

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) – 20 eps., 1.556B min.

Ozark (Netflix) – 37 eps., 1.222B min.

Anna Invented (Netflix) – 9 eps., 1.219B min.

Encanto (Disney+) – film, 1.183B min.

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+) – 7 eps., 885M min.

NCIS (Netflix) – 354 eps., 796M min.

Raising Dion (Netflix) – 17 eps., 757M min.

Cocomelon (Netflix) – 15 eps., 674M min.

Criminal Minds (Netflix) – 320 eps., 653M min.