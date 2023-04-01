Hooters is my favorite restaurant. My friends suggest that I get a job but I am having the most amazing time.

Hooters jobs are anything but common. However, that doesn’t prevent people from making their own decisions.

Hooters waitress, who works hard and earns good money, is constantly told by her friends that she needs a normal job.

2 Leah is a Hooters employee for six years. However, she says it still makes her feel judged. Credit: TikTok/leah_fennelly

Leah (@) has been a member of the @ for six years.Leah_Fennelly) worked hard on her job, and she shares her experience with her 173,000 TikTok followers.

Leah has friends that say she should find another job, but the work isn’t a bad thing.

Leah said, “Sorry I working a flexible, enjoyable job bothers your.” Leah added the text overlay to her message. One of her videos.

While she’s saying this, she rubs both her fingers together and pretends to be playing a small violin.

She added, “I love it,”

Leah was supported by people in her comments section.

One person wrote, “This is your normal job. You’re a waitress.”

No! Another person wrote. “Keep going as long as it’s enjoyable and as long as I get to Hooters.”

Another person said: “Doesn’t bother me. I like you at Hooters.

It is a job! Ask one person.

Another viewer said: “It’s the uniforms that the women wear. Although I wouldn’t want to work for Hooters, it’s the decision of everyone else.

