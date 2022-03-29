Hollywood Week: Lauren Alaina and more icons return

“American Idol”Hollywood Week has officially begun. Which contestants crackedAnd which soared into the next round?

One contestant who felt the stress on Monday night’s episode was Kelsie Dolin. The 18-year-old from Boone County, West Virginia blew the judges away in her audition singing Kelly Clarkson and Adele songs.

Dolin was open about her lack experience in performing on the show. Aside from her “Idol” audition, the only time she’s sung in front of a crowd, she said, was at church, where she froze up from nerves.

Dolin shared that music has been her outlet in times of hard times, especially after the death her grandmother, whom she considered a mother to her, died.

“I’m not really confident in myself because growing up, I guess I’ve always felt like I was on the back burner,”She said. “Or like, at Thanksgiving, when you have turkey or mac and cheese, I guess other people are the main things, and I’d be the mashed potatoes. Everyone doesn’t pay attention. ‘em.”

Lucky for Dolin, “Idol” brought back beloved singers from seasons past to give contestants some much-needed pointers and pep talks before hitting the stage. These returning mentors were Season 2 winner Ruben Studdard, Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks, Season 7 winner David Cook, Season 9 winner Lee DeWyze, Season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina, Season 10 third-place finalist Hailey Reinhart and last season’s winner, Chayce Beckham.

“I know it’It’s scary. “It is overwhelming,” Alaina explained to Dolin. “However, this show was created for Kelsies. You are what ‘American Idol’ is all about. This is your moment. You get to decide who you are and what you are gonna be.”

Dolin sang as he clutched the microphone with a shaking hand. “Things a Man Oughta Know” by Lainey Wilson to roaring applause.

“She’s never even had a mic,”Judge Luke BryanDolin was taken off the stage by a sarcastic remark. Judge Katy Perry added, “She’s never seen a mic.”

Judge Lionel RichieDolin was moved to tears when she revealed to her that she had made it into the next round.

“I hope I made my grandma proud,”Dolin spoke through tears.

Fritz Hager, another contestant, struggled with confidence but rose above it all. The 22-year-old security officer from Tyler, Texas sang a gritty, raw rendition of “Unsteady”By X Ambassadors.

“I haven’t really processed the whole thing yet,”Hager wept when he learned he would also be moving up. “I’m just so grateful.”

Sam Finelli, more fan favorites say goodbye

However, not all contestants can make it through Hollywood Week.

One singer that reached the top of his career “Idol”Journey was Sam Finelli who, after sharing his autism journey with us, gave an inspiring audition.

“I’m thankful for this experience,”Finelli spoke out after his death. “I learned that it’s OK to be different. It’s OK to put yourself out there even though you have a hard time doing it. It’s gonna be hard, but I’m not gonna give up.”

Others who said goodbye were viral singing babysitter Delaney Renee, deep-voiced Luke Taylor, energetic uncle Thomas Patrick Moran and Zaréh, whose mother Nadia Turner finished in the Top 8 on Season 4 of “Idol.”

Nicolina, Katy Perry’s frontrunner, is faked by Perry

Nicolina, a University student, wows the judges with her incredible performance “She Used to Be Mine”Sara Bareilles performing in her audition.

And the 18-year-old from Toronto, Canada continued to establish her dominance in the competition on Monday’s episode, with a soaring rendition of Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted.”

Nicolina, who was about to take the stage, spoke out about her struggles and how music helped her deal with her emotions during her divorce.

“Everything kind of went downhill with my family,”She spoke. “A lot of emotions came with that. Through singing, I’ve learned how to use those emotions for the better and not let them get me down.”

Perry was able to make Nicolina sweat and split the contestants into two rows with her song.

“Front row, you are going through,” Perry said as a shocked Nicolina stood in the back row.

Perry continued, but after a dramatic stop Perry said: “Back row, you are also going through.”

