Hollyoaks’ Juliet left for dead as Timmy attacks her after sick Peri stalker discovery

Hollyoaks’ Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) life was on the line on Friday evening and stalker Timmy Simons (Sam Tutty) has taken drastic action so he can cover his tracks.

The creepy newcomer enjoyed watching Juliet and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) arguing over the letter he’d sent as he hoped they would break up with each other.

Juliet found the letter, and thought Peri was cheating. Peri corrected her mistake by explaining that she didn’t know who it could have been sent to.

Juliet believed her stalker, but this didn’t help.









At the same time, Timmy went to get his hand checked over by the hospital whilst hoping that Peri would be the one who would assist him.

Juliet interrupted his attempts to communicate with him.

It turned out that Juliet had recognised Timmy from another time they had met outside of the hospital and so she became sure that he was Peri’s stalker.

Juliet tried to accuse him stalking, but Timmy was able to evade the situation by claiming that he didn’t even know Peri.









The accusations embarrassed Peri but she soon realised as she thought about it that her girlfriend Juliet could be right about the situation.

Peri decided to give the handwritten letter to the police.

Timmy was sent into a spiral by this and he began to search for the letter.

Timmy attempted to break into Lomax’s home to search for the note. Juliet caught him halfway through.

Juliet called Peri to show how terrified she was about the situation.









Due to not being able to get through the back door Timmy headed for the front door but pushed Juliet down the stairs at the same time then deleted the voicemail to Peri.

It seemed that Juliet was able to see her attacker even though she was barely conscious.

It isn’t yet clear if Juliet recovers or if Timmy is caught.