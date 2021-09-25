Son Doesn’t Call Her ‘Mother,” Instead Calls Her by First Name

Grimes told Vogue that she doesn’t “identify” with the word “mother.”

Her son, X Æ A-Xii, calls Grimes by her first name, Claire, instead.

Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their child in May 2020.

Grimes said her son, X Æ A-Xii, doesn’t call her “mother,” adding that she doesn’t “identify” with the word.

While preparing for the 2021 Met Gala, Grimes opened up about parenting and being a mother in an interview with Vogue. She welcomed her 16-month-old son with tech-billionaire Elon Musk in May 2020.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, told Vogue, “I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically.”

“Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word,” Grimes, 33, said. The “Genesis” singer added that her son refers to her by her first name.

“Which is also really weird because X, he says ‘Claire,’ but he doesn’t say ‘mama.’ Which is so… I’m like, ‘How are you…?” Grimes said. “Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word ‘mother.'”

She continued: “Which I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, because I respect … I just can’t identify with it, weirdly.”

Grimes and Musk, 50, dated nearly two years before she gave birth to the couple’s son. They made their first public appearance together at the 2018 Met Gala.

Their son was initially named X Æ A-12 Musk, but Grimes and Musk later amended the baby’s name to X Æ A-Xii due to California’s naming laws.