Holly WIlloughby speaks out after Phillip Schofield’s axe rumours before Monday’s This Morning

This Morning, which was a mess last night, saw HOLLY WIlloughby promote her Marks and Spencer clothes range via social media.

She returned to Instagram today amid reports that her This Morning co star Phillip Schofield may be dropped from ITV’s lunchtime show.

3 This Morning is in chaos after reports that Phillip Schofield may be fired while Holly Willoughby continues to host the ITV program Rex

3 Holly wows in her new M&S range as she breaks her silence following the reports Credit: hollywilloughby/Instagram

3 The social media star returned today Credit: hollywilloughby/Instagram

For the retailer, she wore a dress in white with short sleeves that was part of their Spring/Summer Collection.

Holly was photographed striking a pose of power with her hands placed on her hips, glaring straight into the lens.

Holly’s failure to return to her job after Easter caused some to fear that she would quit This Morning.

She was due to return to the show last week alongside Phillip, who was returning after an extended break following his brother’s child sex abuse conviction.

However, she did not appear last week on This Morning as originally planned.

ITV drafted in Rochelle Hume to host for Holly who announced she had contracted painful shingles.

Holly has since recovered and confirmed she will host This Morning alongside Phil on Monday.

Yesterday she posted a status update to Instagram.

She shared a picture of her walking her dog to return to her normal self.

Writing on Instagram, the star penned: “And I’m out of the house… the birds are putting on quite the show today… spring sounds beautiful.”

Phillip may be fired from This Morning, after Holly Willoughby & Alison Hammond co-hosted the show before Easter. The viewers were thrilled.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: “It has put an idea into the heads of ITV chiefs – to bring a bit of ‘girl power’ to the show.

It’s both colliding. The fans say they have had enough of Phil but love Alison.”