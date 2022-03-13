Highlights from the week’s most popular movies and shows

The arrival of the weekend, for many people, always heralds the same question when the workweek is over and you’re ready to plop down on the couch in front of the TV. What to watch on Netflix, now that you’ve got free time and an abundance of choice?

Below, we’ll highlight some of the big headlines we covered this week relating to the world’s biggest and most popular streaming service. We’ll recap the arrival of some of the most-talked-about new titles, as well as ratings news and much more. More information about the new Netflix titles The Adam Project, The PiratesYou can also find new seasons of old shows on YouTube The Last Kingdom — it’s all right here.

Which are the Top 10 Shows on Netflix?

We’ll start off our recap with the week’s big ratings news. Each week, Netflix publishes four charts around the world that rank its content in various categories: English and non English TV shows and English and non English movies.

Below, you’ll find the latest weekly English TV show ranking, which includes a pretty bonkers total amount of viewership for Vikings: Valhalla. Important to mention is that this chart is global. In your Netflix app each day, you’ll find a row of content listing Top 10 titles, but those are just for the US. It should be found in three places in the Netflix app. A Top 10 list for movies, Top 10 TV shows and a combined Top 10, which includes movies and shows from the US.

These are the English-language TV series that viewers most likely chose to stream on Netflix this Week:

What are you watching on Netflix right now?

Ryan Reynolds-led, family-friendly and timeline-bending comedy adventure comedy The Adam ProjectWhile meanwhile, the streaming site released the film “The Biggest Movie Release” this week.

You can read all about it in a separate post of ours, but I’ll simply say here that I enjoyed this movie immensely. This is a big-hearted, time-bending action-comedy about love and grief that wraps up in a sci-fi package.

Probably the best praise of the film comes from many of the users who’ve been sending Reynolds messages on Twitter. The same people shared their experiences with the film, including how it helped them deal with grief. “Young Adam” as well as Reynolds’ “Big Adam”Do so because his/her father has died.

@VancityReynoldsBecause I was raised in a broken home, I know that I love my Mother more then she realizes or admits. The Adam Project. This is a wonderful film. Adam Levy, we are grateful. The writer, ofcourse. — Steve Tan (@noxygen) March 11, 2022

More big debuts

We also covered viewers’ reactions to the news this week. Weekend Away, a film that quickly topped the streamer’s charts but garnered awful ratings. Let’s talk about some other releases this week to give you an idea of what else is available on Netflix.

The Last Kingdom: On Wednesday, the long-awaited fifth season of this Netflix favorite was released. The image at the top is a result of the show. As of Friday, it was still America’s #1 TV series. In fact, there’s so much fandom around The Last KingdomThousands of people have signed. Change.org petitionCalling for the show not to stop.

The Pirates and the Last Royal TreasureNetflix has been providing its Korean-language subscribers with a steady stream of amazing content. The streamer continued that trend this week with the release this action-packed movie. As for Netflix’s summary of this new pirate-focused film, here’s what the streamer gives us. “A gutsy crew of Joseon pirates and bandits battle stormy waters, puzzling clues, and militant rivals in search of gold lost at sea.”

Notes one Rotten Tomatoes reviewer “I’ve been hesitant with other pirates films since most of them are epic failed versions of Pirates of the Caribbean. But this movie outdid that. It’s better than I expected it to be. It delivers the movie quite well. Adventure, action, comedy, and romance, all in one.”