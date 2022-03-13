‘An Cailín Ciúin’ & ‘Kin’Huge Winners at the Irish Film & TV Awards

Colm Bairéad’s Irish-language drama An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) was the big film winner at last night’s vritual Irish Film and Television Academy awards with eight wins. Scroll down to see the complete list of winners

Director Colm Bairéad’s debut won best film, best director and lead actress for Catherine Clinch in addition to multiple craft awards. Bairéad also won the rising star prize. This coming-of age drama was first shown at Berlin Film Festival, where it was awarded two prizes.

Creators Ciaran Donnelly and Peter McKenna’s KinSix prizes were awarded in the TV category, including best drama, script, drama for McKenna and lead actress drama for Clare Dunne. Also, Sam Keeley’s lead actor drama and Maria Doyle Kennedy’s supporting actress drama.

Ciaran Hinds was awarded both the drama supporting actor and film awards. Belfast And Kin, respectively. BelfastThe film, which had received ten nominations for its performance, was only recognized in the best script category by Ken Branagh.

Moe Dunford was the one who picked up the lead actor film. Nightride and supporting actress film by Jessie Buckley for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.

The virtual event was hosted by Deirdre O’Kane whose routine included a nod to Ukrainian president, and fellow comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Other award-presenting guests included Colin Farrell (Chris Pine), Roma Downey (Fionnula Fanagan) and Michael Moore (Chris Moore).

Many nominees hosted their own IFTA viewing parties with cast and crew members as well as their friends.

Check out the full list of winners:

Film categories

Best Film

An Cailín Ciúin

Film Director

Colm Bairéad – An Cailín Ciúin

Script Film

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Film Lead Actor

Moe Dunford – Nightride

Film with Lead Actress

Catherine Clinch – An Cailín Ciúin

Film Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Film Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Feature Documentary

Young Plato

Short Film (Live Action).

Nothing to Declare

Short Film (Animation).

Fall of the Ibis King

Rising Star

Colm Bairéad

Drama Categories

The Best Drama

KIN

Director Drama

Hannah Quinn – Vikings: Valhalla

Drama script

Peter McKenna – KIN

Drama Lead Actor

Sam Keeley – KIN

Drama with Lead Actress

Clare Dunne – KIN

Drama Supporting Actors

Ciarán Hinds – KIN

Drama Supporting Actress

Maria Doyle Kennedy – KIN

Craft Categories

Cinematography

Kate McCullough – An Cailín Ciúin

Costume Design

Kathy Strachan – Deadly cuts

Hair & Makeup

Eileen Buggy, Audrey Doyle, Barrie Gower – The Green Knight

Editing

John Murphy – An Cailín Ciúin

Production Design

Emma Lowney – An Cailín Ciúin

Sound

Steve Fanagan – Swan Song

Original Song

Stephen Rennicks – An Cailín Ciúin

VFX

Kevin Cahill, Eric Saindon – The Green Knight