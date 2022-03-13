‘An Cailín Ciúin’ & ‘Kin’Huge Winners at the Irish Film & TV Awards

Colm Bairéad’s Irish-language drama An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) was the big film winner at last night’s vritual Irish Film and Television Academy awards with eight wins. Scroll down to see the complete list of winners
Director Colm Bairéad’s debut won best film, best director and lead actress for Catherine Clinch in addition to multiple craft awards. Bairéad also won the rising star prize. This coming-of age drama was first shown at Berlin Film Festival, where it was awarded two prizes.
Creators Ciaran Donnelly and Peter McKenna’s KinSix prizes were awarded in the TV category, including best drama, script, drama for McKenna and lead actress drama for Clare Dunne. Also, Sam Keeley’s lead actor drama and Maria Doyle Kennedy’s supporting actress drama.
Ciaran Hinds was awarded both the drama supporting actor and film awards. Belfast And Kin, respectively. BelfastThe film, which had received ten nominations for its performance, was only recognized in the best script category by Ken Branagh.
Moe Dunford was the one who picked up the lead actor film. Nightride and supporting actress film by Jessie Buckley for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.
The virtual event was hosted by Deirdre O’Kane whose routine included a nod to Ukrainian president, and fellow comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Other award-presenting guests included Colin Farrell (Chris Pine), Roma Downey (Fionnula Fanagan) and Michael Moore (Chris Moore).
Many nominees hosted their own IFTA viewing parties with cast and crew members as well as their friends.
Check out the full list of winners:
Film categories
Best Film
An Cailín Ciúin
Film Director
Colm Bairéad – An Cailín Ciúin
Script Film
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Film Lead Actor
Moe Dunford – Nightride
Film with Lead Actress
Catherine Clinch – An Cailín Ciúin
Film Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Film Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Feature Documentary
Young Plato
Short Film (Live Action).
Nothing to Declare
Short Film (Animation).
Fall of the Ibis King
Rising Star
Colm Bairéad
Drama Categories
The Best Drama
KIN
Director Drama
Hannah Quinn – Vikings: Valhalla
Drama script
Peter McKenna – KIN
Drama Lead Actor
Sam Keeley – KIN
Drama with Lead Actress
Clare Dunne – KIN
Drama Supporting Actors
Ciarán Hinds – KIN
Drama Supporting Actress
Maria Doyle Kennedy – KIN
Craft Categories
Cinematography
Kate McCullough – An Cailín Ciúin
Costume Design
Kathy Strachan – Deadly cuts
Hair & Makeup
Eileen Buggy, Audrey Doyle, Barrie Gower – The Green Knight
Editing
John Murphy – An Cailín Ciúin
Production Design
Emma Lowney – An Cailín Ciúin
Sound
Steve Fanagan – Swan Song
Original Song
Stephen Rennicks – An Cailín Ciúin
VFX
Kevin Cahill, Eric Saindon – The Green Knight