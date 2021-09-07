HGTV Christina Haack Reveals a New Tennessee Abode for her children!

She couldn’t be happier about her new home and her children.
In an exclusive sneak peek from Thursday’s episode of Christina Haack’s series, “Christina on the Coast,” she took her two older kids – daughter Taylor, ten, and son Brayden, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek EI Moussa – to Tennessee to see their new home, located outside Nashville.
The 38-year old explained in the video that she flew from Los Angeles with her children, then went to pick up the keys and drove straight to the farm.
THE FARMHOUSE
Haack, who also shares Hudson, her one-year-old son, with Ant Anstead’s second husband, brought a large suitcase to the new house with her.
She Asks These are their names. “Oh my gosh, can you believe this is our new house?”And her son responded, “No, it’s awesome.” Haack shared she will be celebrating with a glass of champagne.
The “Flip or Flop” star revealed how thrilled she was about finding the house and said it is “exactly what I was looking for,” she said of the property she bought earlier this year,” Addition This is:
“A beautiful home that I can put my own touches on, and on acres, acres of land. I can’t wait to get settled.”
People were told by Haack that she fell in Love with Tennessee after she visited it in October.
While she does not plan to live there full-time, reality star will be using the modern property as her vacation home. It is comprised of 23 acres.
It was her first time seeing it, and she immediately offered to buy it. The farmhouse sits on 5,000-square-foot, six-bedroom with 5.5 bathrooms.
According to real estate records Haack purchased the house for $1,050,000 $2.5 MillionThe address is located at the end a long driveway in Franklin’s affluent rural community.
The abode’s exterior is white with black trim and features a manicured landscaping, a front porch, and an in-ground pool. It was constructed in 2017.
THE CALIFORNIA PALACE
Haack also bought a $10.3million beachfront house in Dana Point. The “Christina Family Trust” purchased the 6,000-square-foot mansion on July 7, two weeks after Haack finalized her divorce with Anstead.
The palace has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It features an open floor plan, with a large great room and formal dining room. The chef’s kitchen has granite counters, two islands, Self-closing cabinets Drawers and a drawer.
The property also has a butler’s kitchen and a beautiful, windowed breakfast area with cathedral ceilings. The suite boasts a fireplace, large views, and according the listing, a spa-like bath and separate tub.