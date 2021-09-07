HGTV Christina Haack Reveals a New Tennessee Abode for her children!

She couldn’t be happier about her new home and her children.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Thursday’s episode of Christina Haack’s series, “Christina on the Coast,” she took her two older kids – daughter Taylor, ten, and son Brayden, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek EI Moussa – to Tennessee to see their new home, located outside Nashville.

The 38-year old explained in the video that she flew from Los Angeles with her children, then went to pick up the keys and drove straight to the farm.

Television host and real estate investor Christina Tarek during a portrait session in Los Angeles, California, the next photo shows Haack and her kids on the bed

THE FARMHOUSE

Haack, who also shares Hudson, her one-year-old son, with Ant Anstead’s second husband, brought a large suitcase to the new house with her.

She Asks These are their names. “Oh my gosh, can you believe this is our new house?”And her son responded, “No, it’s awesome.” Haack shared she will be celebrating with a glass of champagne.

Christina Haack on Christina Haack’s set of “Daily Pop”

The “Flip or Flop” star revealed how thrilled she was about finding the house and said it is “exactly what I was looking for,” she said of the property she bought earlier this year,” Addition This is:

“A beautiful home that I can put my own touches on, and on acres, acres of land. I can’t wait to get settled.”

People were told by Haack that she fell in Love with Tennessee after she visited it in October.