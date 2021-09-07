Can England make history by defeating India in the dream run chase?

England won the fourth Test against India with 77-0 on day four. Rory Burns scored 31 points and Haseeb Hameed 43.

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, and Rory Burns had an unbeaten 77 run partnership on day 4. This sets up a possible blockbuster finish for day five

England will need 368 points to win the game. This will be their highest-ever run chase.

Former England spinner Phil Tufnell believes England is the best place to be. “daring to dream”Burns and Hameed were able to make it through day five without being beaten.

He said the following: “Well played Burns and Hameed, that is the perfect scenario. None down went at a nice clip and we come back tomorrow daring to dream.

Sky Sports’ Rob Key, the ex-England batsman, also believes Joe Root’s team could win. “You’re going into it with all results possible, on a pitch where we don’t know what’s going to happen.

“All history is against them chasing that down but that is such a good pitch, that’s such a good start from England’s openers, who knows? It’s a little more than three overs, or something similar. It’s going to be a fascinating day.”

England all-rounder Chris Woakes is also optimistic about his side’s chances, saying: “You have plenty of time to get runs.

“After that session, we feel more pleased than at the start of our innings. We know it is a good pitch.

“Reassess your tea, and then see if you are able to win. We feel a lot better when we get to the end without being defeated.”

However, former England captain Michael Vaughan still believes a draw is the most likely result, telling BBC Test Match Special: “I prefer to draw, then India, and then England.

“England have given themselves a glimmer. If England loses a couple of wickets they will say ‘Nah and it is the kind of pitch you should be able to bat the day out.

“Burns was a great player, so it will be a challenge for the left-handers. England has the power. The players in the middle have it. I believe they could have a dip.

“They have the players like Bairstow and Moeen. Maybe move Moeen up the order? They might have to be creative.”