A woman become millionaire overnight

A woman from Bargo in Australia won $3.5 million in the Set for Life draw, only finding out through a Facebook post.

The total prize will be given in instalments every month for 20 years. The woman told Australian lottery corporation The Lott’s officials:

“I had absolutely no idea. I had seen on the Bargo Community Facebook Page that someone had won division one in Set for Life, but they couldn’t find the winner.”

According to the woman’s account, people were crazy about the jackpot prize of millions. She checked her tickets at the news agency.

After scanning the ticket, she discovered that her division 1 entry was the only one to win. She shared that :

“I don’t really remember what happened next. My mind went blank from the shock. My legs went all jiggly; I had to hold myself up.”

Although she is still disbelieving and emotional, the woman knows exactly what to do with her winnings. She has one thought: Stop working.

After working in stressful conditions for over a decade, she decided to retire. She also plans to donate to a charity close to her heart.

The winner plans to use her spare time to travel the world and take a first-class luxury holiday.

She will be celebrating by drinking champagne outside while she thinks about how to spend the cash prize. Bargo Newsagency sold the winning ticket. The owner was delighted to have seen a winning ticket.

Lottery winners from many countries have come forward to share their amazing stories. Each one is a surprise about their unanticipated win.