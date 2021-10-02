HFPA Names MRC Chairman Todd Boehly Interim Chief Executive Officer

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has named Todd Boehly, the chairman of MRC, as its interim chief executive officer. The group is continuing its promises of reforms despite criticism from some members of the group for not being diverse enough.

He already ties to organization as the chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries, which owns MRC and dick clark productions, the latter of which produces the HFPA’s Golden Globe Awards.

“Todd Boehly is already a partner of the HFPA who has consistently supported reforms and encouraged change from the beginning. As a results-driven businessman with a proven track record of success, his guidance as interim CEO will be instrumental in achieving meaningful change and greater diversity and inclusion,”Helen Hoehne was the president of HFPA in a statement announcing her decision. “As an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist with deep roots in the Los Angeles community, he will make an ideal partner and leader for the HFPA as we complete our search for a permanent CEO.”

NBC in May canceled the 2022 Golden Globe Awards amid the HFPA controversy, and many individuals and groups have called the organization out since. Among them are Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Ava DuVernay, Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, JJ Abrams, Jurnee Smollett, Jennifer Aniston, Damon Lindelof, and Shonda Rhimes, the DGA, SAG-AFTRA and GLAAD.

MRC and Penske Media Company, the parent company of Deadline, operate a joint publishing venture and strategic content partnership.