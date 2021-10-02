PinkPantheress Details: PinkPantheress’s Debut Mixtape, “To Hell With It”

PinkPantheress is a 20-year old London phenom who became viral via TikTok’s song “PinkPantheress”. “Pain,”She will release her first mixtape. To Hell With ItOctober 15th.

The 10-track project begins with “Pain”It also includes a few other newly released tunes. “Passion,” “Just for Me,” “Break It Off.”

“I’m super excited to share this project with you all as my first body of work, I’ve been collecting songs that I’ve made this year and while I’m still developing my sound, I’m hoping these songs immerse you into your ideal fantasy world as you listen,”PinkPantheress spoke out about the mixtape in an interview.

PinkPantheress made headlines with a TikTok clip that featured boring visuals (just PinkPantheress at her computer, text covering her face), but which contained a compelling 12-second clip. “Pain” (the song is centered on a pitched-down sample of Sweet Female Attitude’s U.K. garage classic, “Flowers”). The song’s opening line, “It’s eight o’clock in the morning,”This made it a great meme topic.

“Pain” saw additional success once a full version hit streaming services, and PinkPantheress’ follow-up, “Just for Me,”Also, she did well. She’s since inked a deal with Parlophone Records in the U.K.

“Don’t make music with hopes of pleasing absolutely everyone with what you want to make, because if I would’ve done that, then I don’t think anyone would be listening to me,”PinkPantheress: Rolling Stone A recent interview. “If you don’t have Garageband [or production software], it’s not a big deal. Just get an instrument, record it on your phone, sing over it, record that on your phone. Music can be done in so many ways.”