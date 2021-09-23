Here’s why you SHOULDN’T buy iPhone 13

APPLE’S new iPhone 13 is already proving popular – but it’s not for everyone.

Although it is the perfect phone, not everyone should buy it.

1 Most Apple fans will love the iPhone 13 Credit: Apple

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have been getting rave reviews across the board.

And Central Recorder gave both models 5/5, branding the iPhone 13 Pro as the “best smartphone in the world right now”.

Apple fans will love iPhone 13 and Android lovers may be tempted to leave.

The iPhone 13 is not for everyone.

If you have an iPhone 12

If you’ve got an iPhone 12, it’s almost certainly not worth upgrading.

This is an “iterative” update, improving existing features rather than making any groundbreaking changes.

The camera works better in low light and there are nice improvements to the recording quality, battery life, and processing power.

But that’s likely not enough to warrant ditching your iPhone 12 so soon – unless you’re an absolute gadget geek or Apple die-hard.

If you have an iPhone 11 and don’t care about 5G

Similarly, if you’ve got an iPhone 11, it’s probably still working fine.

The most significant changes between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 were the redesign and 5G.

Although the iPhone 11 looks great, 5G is still not widely available.

You won’t have 5G internet if you live in rural areas.

5G service is not guaranteed in every area, even big cities.

When 5G networks are more widely available, it’s better to wait for the iPhone 14.

If money is very tight

The fact is, smartphones are lasting longer these days.

Apple has been updating iPhones since the iPhone 6S, when it released iOS 15.

You get security updates and new features for older phones.

The only thing that really begins to suffer is battery life.

But you can buy a battery replacement from Apple for $79/£79 – far cheaper than upgrading to a new iPhone.

This is a great option if you don’t have the cash to buy a new iPhone.

You can also get older, mid-range phones that are still great.

Consider the iPhone SE or a refurbished model, such as the iPhone 8 or iPhone XS, if Android is not your preferred operating system.

If you hate Face ID and want to keep using your fingerprint

Some people love smaller phones without Face ID and without the notch.

You probably won’t be convinced by the notch or lack of fingerprint scanner.

Apple is rumoured to be working on (1) removing a notch and (2) reintroducing fingerprint scanners.

Until then, you might be better off keeping your old phone, or upgrading to the recently released iPhone SE – which looks like an iPhone 8, but has better performance.

Sadly, we don’t know when (or even if) this fabled notch-less, fingerprint-scanning iPhone of the future will arrive – so don’t hold your breath.

If you’re a long-time Android user

If you’ve been using Android for years, think very carefully before switching over.

Changing platforms can be tricky – it can take time to learn all of the new ways of using a device.

You might also lose access the content and apps you paid for if you purchased them through Google Play Store.

You might also find it difficult or impossible to export your WhatsApp chat history from one device to another.

Only switch over to iPhone if you’re really fed up with Android – and want to dive into the Apple ecosystem.

Although it is easier to move over these days, there are still some hurdles.

Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news

Keep up-to-date on Apple stories

Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? How to locate the secret features of social media apps We have you covered… How to get your deleted Instagram photos back

How to track someone on Google Maps

How can I increase my Snapchat score?

How can I change the password on Facebook?

How do I make a TikTok duet?

Here’s how to see if your Gmail has been hacked

How can I change my Amazon Alexa voice in seconds?

What is Bumble dating app?

How do I check my broadband internet speed

Here’s how to find your Sky TV remote in SECONDS

In other news, check out our iPhone 13 review and iPhone 13 Pro review.

Take a look at the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo that can clean your house and cook you dinner.

Find out about the wildly impressive Panasonic 65HZ1000 TV, which makes most tellies look rubbish.

Read our complete guide to Call of Duty 2021.

And Dell’s Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is a gaming PC powerhouse that crushes both the new consoles.

We will pay you for your stories! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?